Hijacking the Brew to Rant | Daily Brew

Dec 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

231215-daily-brew

Allow me to hijack the Daily Brew to make some points of a personal opinion. These don't necessarily reflect those of the organization.

Let's start with this – check out the Titans website. It's so important to them to troll hard that they are basically changing the name of their team back to the Oilers for this one. 

Their app has 'Luv Ya Blue' emblazoned on it, complete with a picture of DeAndre Hopkins. I know I'm just playing into their hands by drawing attention to it, but I don't care.

I wasn't born in Texas but 'got here as fast as I could,' as the saying goes. I moved here when the Texans began. This isn't my fight. Yet, the Oiler DNA, the Houston sports history blood has spliced with mine and I feel the emotions of the longtime fans who react to the Titans going retro.

I really like so many of the people who work for the organization, like my friend and voice of the Titans, Mike Keith. He was on Wednesday’s Texans All Access and I asked him plenty about the uniforms and the local reaction in Nashville. 

If I'm a Titan fan in Tennessee, I have to be thinking something like 'why do you keep showing me pictures of your ex-husband? You left him, I thought we were good. Yet you keep longing for him.'

Doesn't it seem like that?

Look, I'm happy for ex-Oilers who get honored by the organization they played for, like Billy 'White Shoes' Johnson, who will go into their Ring of Honor this week. But Johnson played over half of his career in Atlanta. The Falcons visited the Titans this season. Wouldn't that have been a better day to honor him?

I was in the Titans stadium when they honored Elvin Bethea. Most of the locals know more about Elvin Bishop than Elvin Bethea. None of this makes any sense. I even wrote a song about this when I was a host on Sports Radio 610. I'd play it here but I don't want to shatter glass or disrupt birds' migration patterns.

The players are probably too young to care about any of this. We'll play up the narrative as they play on the field. It's up to the boys in Deep Steel Blue to honor the feelings of those in H-Town who want to make a statement about their memories belonging to the locals.

Anyway, here’s what Titans players are saying about the Texans this week.

For a complete scouting report on Tennessee, and more on roster construction and digging deep to find the right mix to get a win, here's Exec VP and GM Nick Caserio's visit with us.

I can't wait for GameDay. The Texans are as banged up as I've ever seen them but they're ready to rock. It's a pivotal game with enough storylines for two Netflix series. Let's go!

Related Content

news

Revving up for the Titans this weekend | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans continue to get set for the Titans and a Sunday showdown in Nashville.
news

Important Wednesday on deck & Desmond King's journey | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will hit the practice field on Wednesday afternoon, and cornerback Desmond King is happy he's back in town after spending time with the Steelers.
news

Texans and Titans – It's On!  | Daily Brew

OK, the 24-hour rule has expired. We all need to get over what happened Sunday and gear up for Tennessee. I should really be specific here that the players and coaches need to. You can do what you like.
news

The day after...and looking ahead for the Texans | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans remain in the playoff hunt, but they're facing a slew of injuries to key players from Sunday's loss at the Jets.
news

The Apple, the Accolades and the EVP | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans take off Saturday for a trip to face the New York Jets, and Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on what's to come.
news

Tiebreaker scenarios and Derek Stingley, Jr. getting some love | Daily Brew

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. gets some accolades, quarterback C.J. Stroud is second in Pro Bowl voting and much, much more.
news

C.J. Stroud's cool interview, Jon Weeks gets a BIG honor | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are back on the practice field this afternoon, and it comes a day after quarterback C.J. Stroud had a fun time on the Pat McAfee Show.
news

Week 14 Facts and Fun | Daily Brew

After another heart-stopper, I'm ready for a solid week of regen for the vocal cords.
news

What. A. DAY. Re-visiting the big stories from the win | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans toppled the Denver Broncos on Sunday at NRG Stadium, and the morning after had some fun moments to review.
news

Opportunities, Awards and Audio | Daily Brew

It's been four years since we've had a December like this. A humungous game is upon us and more big ones after that. 
news

A key reason the Texans have improved this season | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans continue to get prepared for their Sunday matchup with the Denver Broncos. Here are a few Thursday news items to follow.
Advertising