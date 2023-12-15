Hijacking the Brew to Rant | Daily Brew

If I'm a Titan fan in Tennessee, I have to be thinking something like 'why do you keep showing me pictures of your ex-husband? You left him, I thought we were good. Yet you keep longing for him.'

Doesn't it seem like that?

Look, I'm happy for ex-Oilers who get honored by the organization they played for, like Billy 'White Shoes' Johnson, who will go into their Ring of Honor this week. But Johnson played over half of his career in Atlanta. The Falcons visited the Titans this season. Wouldn't that have been a better day to honor him?

I was in the Titans stadium when they honored Elvin Bethea. Most of the locals know more about Elvin Bishop than Elvin Bethea. None of this makes any sense. I even wrote a song about this when I was a host on Sports Radio 610. I'd play it here but I don't want to shatter glass or disrupt birds' migration patterns.