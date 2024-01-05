Horseshoe Hunting | Daily Brew

Jan 05, 2024 at 10:00 AM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

Here it is! The 2023 season's date with destiny!

If you listen to Texans Radio (and you really should. This is your audio connection into the building and the answers, takes, thoughts of the coach, GM and players + me, John Harris, ND Kalu, Drew Dougherty and Andre Ware. Ok, this plug is over), we've been forecasting that any kind of post season berth would come down to Week 18 at Indy.

It's fitting. The Texans have to get through their all-time villain to cross the bridge into the playoffs. I won't get into all the history here (for once) but if you want a 20-minute, dog-walk length monologue on the history of the Texans vs. their nemesis, here it is…

I'll just share this tidbit – once upon a time (2018), the Colts celebrated a playoff victory on the NRG Stadium field. It's time to return the favor by knocking them out and punching a ticket for Houston. Of course, many of the young Texans players couldn't give a flip about that. They don't know Rosencopter from Rosemary's Baby. And I'm fine with that.

They do know that the time is now to make great things happen. 

The Texans are thin at wide receiver. You already know that Tank Dell is on IR. Noah Brown is out for this game and Robert Woods is questionable. Thank goodness leading receiver Nico Collins is good to go. But others need to contribute as well. John Metchie III is looking to get into the big-play mix. It's already a miracle he's playing. For that, he picked up the Ed Block Courage Award. 

The anticipation is building sky-high. The excitement around the city is palpable. And the Texans have a chance to continue a sensational turnaround that started almost a year ago, when DeMeco Ryans was hired. Here's what the coach had to say about this game.

Kickoff is Saturday night. You can watch on ABC-13 and/or listen on Sports Radio 610, 100.3 FM and the Texans and Audacy Apps.

Let's GO!!

