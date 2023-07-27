Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 2

Jul 27, 2023
The Houston Texans were back in action for Day 2 of training camp Thursday morning. Practice was slightly longer and despite the sweltering heat, showed improvement offensively. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was pleased with the progress his team is making, calling it "a solid practice" for both sides of the ball.

Here are the hottest headlines from Day 2 of camp:

1. QB rotation
Much like throughout OTAs and minicamp, Davis Mills and C.J. Stroud continue to split first-team reps during team periods in the first two days of camp. Ryans does not have a timetable for naming a starter so expect rotations for the foreseeable future.

"When the time comes for us to declare someone as a starter, we'll do that when it's the right time for us," Ryans said.

2. Offense showed improvement from Day 1 to Day 2
The Texans didn't have a clean practice to kick start camp, according to Ryans. However, on Thursday, the offense operated more efficiently and on schedule.

"I mean, everybody feels it out here in the heat," TE Dalton Schultz said. "Like Day 1, everybody's just kind of getting used to things and I think there was a period where offensively, you know, we kind of fell flat on the last half of practice. And today, it didn't feel like that. It felt like we were kind of able to sustain a bit better."

3. Kenyon Green was back in action
After an offseason of work, Kenyon Green returned to practice and participated in team drills during camp. Green, now entering his second season, started 14 games at left guard last season but dealt with injuries last offseason and late in his rookie campaign.

"Kenyon has been progressing back, so it's been good to have him back out there," Ryans said. "I think he can add a lot of value to our front, what we're doing up front. Really hard worker, he's put in the work to be back out there so excited to see him, first day just starting to roll. A lot of work, a lot to improve on, he'll continue to do that but happy to have him back with us."

4. Secondary playing with the ball-hawk abilities
The secondary has looked sharp early in training camp. During Thursday's team drills, CB Steven Nelson intercepted a pass and there were several other plays where DBs got a hand on the ball.

"From today what I saw was guys attacking the ball, playing with that ball-hawk mentality and that's what I want from our secondary," Ryans said. "That's how it should look today, that's how it should look each and every day. That's what our focus is, taking the ball away. If our secondary is as good as they actually can be, it will look like that, multiple plays on the ball."

The Texans will be back for training camp on Friday for their first of eight practices that will be open to fans at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

