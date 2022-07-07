Houston Texans announce dates and times for 2022 Training Camp presented by Xfinity

Jul 07, 2022 at 09:55 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

Houston Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity will begin on Friday, July 29, as the Texans take the field in preparation for the 2022 Season. Eight training camp practices will be free and open to all fans: Friday, July 29; Saturday, July 30; Tuesday, August 2; Wednesday, August 3; Friday, August 5; Saturday, August 6; Tuesday, August 9 and Wednesday, August 10. All practices will begin at approximately 8 a.m. CT and the full training camp schedule can be found at the end of this press release.

"Every year, we look for ways to evolve the fan experience at Training Camp and this year is no different," said Texans President Greg Grissom. "This is already one of the most exciting times of the year for our entire organization and even more so this season as we release new limited-edition gear and kick off the 2022 NFL Fan of the Year contest. Our fans are extremely important to us, and we're thrilled to continue to give them exclusive access to our team as they prepare for the 2022 Season."

All fans will have the opportunity to register for a chance to win free tickets to practices beginning Friday, July 8. General admission is not guaranteed and ticket distribution will be based on each day's availability. Season Ticket Members will receive an email with further details on their registration and additional benefits. Fans can also purchase the team's new limited-edition Battle Red t-shirts throughout Training Camp with proceeds benefiting the Houston Texans Foundation. Please visit the 2022 Training Camp page for more information.

The 2022 NFL Fan of the Year contest launches on Back Together Saturday on July 30. It celebrates extraordinary fans who represent what it means to be a fan and who have been a positive influence on or rallying force for their family, friends and community. Additionally, their fandom, contributions to their team, connection to the game and overall story is an inspiration to others. The Texans' nominee for 2022 NFL Fan of the Year will be announced in October. The nominee will receive two tickets to Super Bowl LVII, a game program and two custom jerseys, among other prizes. The 2022 NFL Fan of the Year will be announced during Super Bowl weekend.

All training camp practices are subject to short-notice changes and adjustments based on weather and/or football operations' decisions. Updates are promptly available on the club's digital media platforms and via email from the Texans communications staff.

Table inside Article
DateTimeLocationPublic Practices
Friday, July 298 a.m.Houston Methodist Training Center
Saturday, July 308 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterOpen to Public
Sunday, July 31Players' Day Off
Monday, August 18 a.m.Houston Methodist Training Center
Tuesday, August 28 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterOpen to Public
Wednesday, August 38 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterOpen to Public
Thursday, August 4Players' Day Off
Friday, August 58 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterOpen to Public
Saturday, August 68 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterOpen to Public
Sunday, August 7Players' Day Off
Monday, August 88 a.m.Houston Methodist Training Center
Tuesday, August 98 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterOpen to Public
Wednesday, August 108 a.m.Houston Methodist Training CenterOpen to Public
Thursday, August 118 a.m.Houston Methodist Training Center
Friday, August 12Walkthrough/No Availability
Saturday, August 13Game vs. New Orleans Saints, 7 p.m.NRG StadiumTickets
Sunday, August 14Players' Day Off
Monday, August 158 a.m.Houston Methodist Training Center
Tuesday, August 168 a.m.Houston Methodist Training Center
Wednesday, August 178 a.m.Houston Methodist Training Center
Thursday, August 18Travel Day/No Availability
Friday, August 19Game at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.SoFi StadiumTickets
Saturday, August 20Players' Day Off
Sunday, August 21Players' Day Off
Monday, August 228 a.m.Houston Methodist Training Center
Tuesday August 238 a.m.Houston Methodist Training Center
Thursday, August 25Game vs. San Francisco 49ers, 7:15 p.m.NRG StadiumTickets

All times listed in CT.

