Houston Texans Announce Schedule For 2026 Training Camp Presented By Xfinity

HOUSTON – Houston Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity will begin on Wednesday, July 29, as the Texans take the field in preparation for their milestone 25th Season. Eight training camp practices will be free and open to all fans: Saturday, August 1; Monday, August 3; Tuesday, August 4; Wednesday, August 5; Friday, August 7; Saturday, August 8; Monday, August 10 and Tuesday, August 18.

The Houston Texans Training Camp schedule features two joint practices. The first joint practice will take place in Houston on Tuesday, August 18 with the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, the team will travel to Charlotte, N.C. for a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers ahead of their preseason game on Friday, August 28.

"We are looking forward to building on a very productive offseason with training camp around the corner," said Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair. "Nick, DeMeco, and our staff will have the players ready to work and compete every day on the field. There's so much excitement around our team heading into our milestone 25th Season and we can't wait to welcome our fans back to practice as we kick off another memorable season of Texans football."

All fans will have the opportunity to claim free tickets to practices beginning Thursday, July 9 at 10 a.m. CT through www.HoustonTexans.com/trainingcamptickets. There will be a limited number of tickets available per day and it is anticipated that tickets will go quickly. Season Ticket Members will receive an email with further details on their registration.