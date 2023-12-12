Houston Texans Girls Flag College Showcase

The Friday night lights burned brightly, and beneficially, last week for 60 young women hoping to play flag football in college.

The Houston Texans hosted the Girls Flag Football College Showcase Friday evening at the Houston Methodist Training Center. The goal was to help the 60 athletes get exposure and get recruited for the emerging sport.

More than 20 colleges at the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA levels offer scholarships for female flag football, and many representatives from those schools were on hand to evaluate the local female athletes.

The young women took part in a pro-style workout that consisted of position work, agility stations and one-on-one drills.

Several universities offer female flag football as a scholarship sport, and this was the first event of its kind to be hosted in the state of Texas.