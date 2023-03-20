Houston Texans Invite Fans to 2023 Draft Party Presented by Modelo

Mar 20, 2023 at 03:59 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

Houston Texans fans are invited to the team's 2023 Draft Party presented by Modelo on Thursday, April 27 at Miller Outdoor Theatre. The 2023 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. CT. Fans will be able to gain access to seating and enjoy activities in the Ford Fan Fest on-site beginning at 4 p.m.

"We can't wait to bring Draft Party back to Miller Outdoor Theatre this year," Houston Texans President Greg Grissom said. "With the excitement surrounding this year's Draft, we know it will be the premier destination for all Texans fans as we welcome new players to H-Town together."

Exclusive highlights of the Texans' 2023 Draft Party will include:

  • Live Zoom calls with Texans first-round Draft picks.
  • Special appearances by current Texans players.
  • Unique Draft merchandise only available at the 2023 Draft Party.
  • Ford Fan Fest complete with activities for the whole family.
  • H-E-B Tailgate Town featuring food trucks, concessions and H-E-B giveaways.
  • The Modelo Golden Lion Tailgate, for those 21+ only, will offer Modelo samples, games, photo opportunities, giveaways and more.
  • Live, on-stage entertainment from TORO and Houston Texans Cheerleaders.
  • Fans at the Draft Party will also be able to power up with Reliant and be a part of the show with light-up wristbands, synchronized to the stage performances throughout the night.
  • Numerous food and beverage options.
  • NFL Network's coverage of the first round of the Draft shown on a massive, on-stage screen.
  • Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcasting live with commentary and analysis.

Admission is FREE for fans to enjoy the party on the Miller Outdoor Theatre lawn. Season Ticket Members also have the opportunity to donate $5 to the Houston Texans Foundation. A donation will include access to covered seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

For an ultimate fan experience, tickets are also available for purchase in the Red Zone presented by TDECU on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans in the TDECU Red Zone will enjoy covered seating in front of the stage, access to a private party area, complimentary food and drinks, reserved parking, visits from Texans special guests and more. Red Zone tickets are $175, with proceeds benefiting the Houston Texans Foundation.

Free parking will be available in parking lots at and around Hermann Park for all fans. Attendees are also encouraged to utilize ridesharing services.

The Texans currently hold 12 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, with five picks in the top 75 overall. For more information and to RSVP or buy tickets to Draft Party, visit www.HoustonTexans.com/DraftParty.

