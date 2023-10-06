Houston Texans make 2,500 STEM kits for local school | Founder's Day

Giving back to others was always important Robert C. McNair.
The Houston Texans honored his legacy recently by stuffing 2,500 bags that were distributed to school-children.
Those bags were STEM kits, specifically designed to explore the fascinating intersection of math and football. They provided hands-on experiences that connect classroom learning with the excitement of football.
On their Tuesday off, several players joined together with over 100 Texans employees on the field of NRG Stadium and put various items in bags. Three days later, those bags were given to kiddos at Shearn Elementary School.
Team Chair/CEO Cal McNair, Texans Foundation Vice President Hannah McNair TORO, the Houston Texans Cheerleaders and several Houston Texans Legends were on hand at Shearn on Friday to give those STEM kits to the children.
