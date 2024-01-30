Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Jan 30, 2024 at 01:45 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations
HOUSTON – Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Stroud is just the second offensive rookie in Texans history to garner the honor. 

Selected No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Stroud took the NFL by storm this season and started in all 15 of his appearances, completing 319-of-499 pass attempts for a rookie franchise-record 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, five interceptions and a passer rating of 100.8, which marks the third-best passer rating by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. His 4,108 passing yards during the regular season rank third in NFL annals among rookie signal callers, while pacing all rookies in every major passing category this season.

Stroud finished his 2023 rookie campaign with 4,557 total passing yards, including the postseason, which is the second-most in NFL history by a rookie, trailing only Andrew Luck (4,662) in 2012. He began his career with a record-setting 192 consecutive pass attempts without an interception, the most ever by a player to begin a career. Stroud led the league in passing yards per game (273.9), while also pacing the NFL in touchdown-interception ratio (4.60), joining Joe Montana (1989) and Tom Brady (2007) as the only three players in NFL history to finish first in both categories.

Among his numerous record-setting performances was his 470-yard, five-touchdown performance in Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay that set the NFL record for passing yards by a rookie quarterback and tied the NFL single-game mark for touchdown passes by a rookie. The performance earned him his first of two AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, with his second Player of the Week nod came in Week 18 at Indianapolis after clinching a playoff berth and the Texans' first division crown since 2019. Additionally, Stroud garnered NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month and AFC Player of the Month accolades for the month of November, becoming just the second rookie quarterback in league history to win AFC Offensive Player of the Month and just the fifth player ever to earn NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in the same month.

Taking place over two days in Orlando, Fla., the Pro Bowl skills challenges will be broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 1, on ESPN from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET on the Pro Bowl Skills Show and continue Sunday, Feb. 4, culminating in flag football.

