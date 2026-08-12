Houston Texans Select Bludorn As Culinary Partner For Ultra-Premium Gameday Experiences

HOUSTON – Today, the Houston Texans announced Bludorn as the culinary partner for their ultra-premium gameday experiences. Known for chef Aaron Bludorn's Texas Gulf Coast cuisine with French-inspired touches, the Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant from Bludorn Hospitality Group will offer an array of curated menu selections for members of the BMW Lone Star Ballroom and BMW M Club Blue.

"We are so proud to partner with Aaron Bludorn and his team to bring one of Houston's most iconic dining destinations to gameday this season," Texans President Mike Tomon said. "Our goal is to deliver a luxurious hospitality experience in these exclusive spaces for our fans and leaders across the Houston business community. Bludorn, celebrated for their acclaimed cuisine and commitment to excellence, is a perfect fit. We look forward to our members enjoying world-class culinary offerings while they experience Texans football just steps away from the field."

Bludorn will offer a variety of menu items for guests in the BMW Lone Star Ballroom and BMW M Club Blue, including passed canapes featuring a potato grouper sando, RC Ranch wagyu hot dog, fried chicken nuggets and English pea and buffalo mozzarella barbajuan. Members will also enjoy Bludorn's signature smoked short rib ravioli with blue cheese, fig and red onion; potato gnocchi with hatch chilis, corn puree and pecorino pepato; a southwest Caesar salad with chili dressing as well as seared short rib with Pierre poivre and bordelaise. A dessert station with Baharat donuts with crème anglaise, raspberry tartlets and chocolate chip cookies will cap off the culinary experience.

"Houston has been home to some of the most rewarding moments of my career, and I'm so excited to bring the Bludorn concept into Reliant Stadium," Bludorn Chef/Partner Aaron Bludorn said. "Texans fans expect a great game-day experience, and we're excited to bring the same level of hospitality and craft we've built our reputation on to a whole new audience. We're grateful to the Houston Texans for selecting us to usher in this new era of fan experience."

Nestled in the heart of Houston's Montrose neighborhood, Bludorn Hospitality Group's flagship restaurant showcases chef Aaron Bludorn's distinct, seasonal approach to Gulf Coast cuisine with French-inspired touches. Signature dishes include Dry-Aged Duck with pecan, liver mousse and foie gras jus, as well as fresh takes on classic Southern cooking like Blackened Red Snapper and Crab Rice with étouffée and spiced peanuts. An expansive raw bar, global wines and creative takes on classic cocktails are on offer, as well as playful plated desserts.

The BMW Lone Star Ballroom blends football grit with Texas glamour in one exclusive space. On gameday, members will enjoy premium valet parking, access to the field pregame in addition to the chance to connect with Texans Legends and VIP guests. Before proceeding to their game seats, members and their guests will savor delicious food options from Bludorn inside the exclusive Lone Star Ballroom. Members will receive elegant Texans-themed gifts and more.

BMW M Club Blue is an ultra-exclusive space within the Lone Star Ballroom designed for privacy and sophistication. A first-of-its-kind experience in Houston, members and their guests will be chauffeured to Reliant Stadium on gameday in style in a BMW vehicle before arriving at an exclusive entrance. Following a guided walk through the stadium, members and guests will arrive to a speakeasy-style space greeted with their drink of choice and custom menu selections from Bludorn while mingling with Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson and other Texans guests. M Club Blue members will also receive access to the field pregame and a view of team introductions from the visiting team tunnel before being escorted to their game seats by a personal concierge who will be available throughout gameday. Members will receive custom Texans luxury merchandise, among other exclusive benefits.