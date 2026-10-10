Houston Texans Transactions (10-10-2026)

Houston Texans T Braden Smith (foot) will not travel with the team to Tennessee and has been ruled out for Week 5 at the Titans.
The Houston Texans have activated the following players to the active roster:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Kayden McDonald
|DT
|6-3
|326
|21
|R
|Ohio State
|M.J. Stewart
|S
|5-11
|205
|31
|9
|North Carolina
The Houston Texans have elevated the following players via standard practice squad elevation for Week 5 at Tennessee:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Bryce Hall
|CB
|6-1
|202
|28
|6
|Virginia
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|6-2
|241
|27
|7
|Oklahoma
The Houston Texans have waived the following players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Mark Gronowski
|QB
|6-2
|234
|25
|R
|Iowa
|Bryce Oliver
|WR
|6-1
|214
|26
|3
|Youngstown State