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Houston Texans Transactions (10-10-2026)

Oct 10, 2026 at 02:15 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
roster moves

Houston Texans T Braden Smith (foot) will not travel with the team to Tennessee and has been ruled out for Week 5 at the Titans.

The Houston Texans have activated the following players to the active roster:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Kayden McDonaldDT6-332621ROhio State
M.J. StewartS5-11205319North Carolina

The Houston Texans have elevated the following players via standard practice squad elevation for Week 5 at Tennessee:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Bryce HallCB6-1202286Virginia
Kenneth MurrayLB6-2241277Oklahoma

The Houston Texans have waived the following players:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Mark GronowskiQB6-223425RIowa
Bryce OliverWR6-1214263Youngstown State

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