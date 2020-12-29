Houston Texans Transactions (12-29-20)

Dec 29, 2020 at 04:59 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans claimed the following player off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens and placed him on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list:

Table inside Article
PLAYER POS HT WT AGE EXP COLLEGE
Geno Stone S 5-10 209 21 R Iowa

