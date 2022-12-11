Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys play-by-play recap | Week 14

The Houston Texans are taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season. Follow along on Gameday Central for more highlights, play-by-play analysis and more.
Watch the game on FOX, KRIV or on NFL+. Check out more ways to watch + follow along here.
Check below for can't-miss moments!
Dameon Pierce was an early equalizer on Sunday in Arlington.
The rookie running back's 1-yard touchdown run, and Ka'imi Fairbairn's extra point tied the game at 7-7 against the Cowboys.
Browse photos from the Texans, Cowboys Week 14 matchup.
Check out photos of the Houston Texans warming up in AT&T Stadium to take on the Cowboys in Week 14. Pregame Pics presented by Gatorade.
Check out the best photos of the Texans arriving at AT&T Stadium to take on the Cowboys in Week 14.
The Texans are traveling to Dallas for Week 14 to take on the Cowboys. Check out some photos presented by Hyundai.