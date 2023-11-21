Hype, Help, Helmets and more | Daily Brew

I might need to be tethered to the ground this week, I'm so fired up. Someone should put some extra tryptophan in my turkey (is that even possible?). The Texans and Jaguars are about to play the biggest game they've ever played together.

Sure, there have been times when one squad or another had something big on the line, but never have we had a match-up this big, this late, this meaningful between these teams. The winner will occupy first place in the AFC South.

Let's get a recap of the early week headlines. One I want to focus on features Desmond King II resigning with the team. He played against the Texans as a Steeler, earlier this year before being released.