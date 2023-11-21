Hype, Help, Helmets and more | Daily Brew

Nov 21, 2023 at 09:29 AM
Marc Vandermeer

I might need to be tethered to the ground this week, I'm so fired up. Someone should put some extra tryptophan in my turkey (is that even possible?). The Texans and Jaguars are about to play the biggest game they've ever played together.

Sure, there have been times when one squad or another had something big on the line, but never have we had a match-up this big, this late, this meaningful between these teams. The winner will occupy first place in the AFC South.

Let's get a recap of the early week headlines. One I want to focus on features Desmond King II resigning with the team. He played against the Texans as a Steeler, earlier this year before being released.

Interestingly, King was part of two Texans teams (in 2021 and 2022) that went 3-1 against Trevor Lawrence's bunch, despite having otherwise rough seasons. He had a pick in each game last year and was the leading tackler in the opening day win in '21. Welcome back Des!

Yes, the Texans have donned the Battle Red helmets and/or jerseys this year on two occasions. But this Sunday is the real Battle Red Day. I asked DeMeco Ryans, among many other things, if he's disappointed he never got to wear the red helmet during all his Battle Red Days in Houston.

No matter what happens from here we're all rejoicing that the Texans are 'in it.' Josh Koch has been writing some pieces for us, including this one on ‘meaningful’ games being played in H-Town this time of year. 

Before you scroll on – check out some of the still photos of another thrilling day at NRG Stadium.

📸 Gameday Gallery: Texans vs. Cardinals | Week 11

View the best photos from the Week 11 matchup between the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

