Important Wednesday on deck & Desmond King's journey | Daily Brew

It's an important day in Houston.
The Texans return to practice this afternoon, and we should know a little more about who will suit up Sunday and who won't.
A slew of starters had to leave Sunday's loss at New York, and we'll see if any of them are back at it today.
Yesterday **the team made some moves**. With the release of kicker Matt Ammendola from the practice squad, it's likely we'll see Ka'imi Fairbairn back in the fold and kicking on Sunday at Tennessee.
Speaking of kickers, Dare Ogunbowale was in action the other night. But not with his legs. The running back, who famously filled in and kicked in the win over the Buccaneers, drained the First Shot on Monday with the Rockets.
I **answered a bunch of fan questions** yesterday.
Had a fun time with N.D. Kalu yesterday interviewing cornerback Desmond King. Glad he's back in the building.