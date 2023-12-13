C.J. Stroud update, Drones, New Uniforms timeline | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans?

Life in general?

Drew Dougherty's your guy.

He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clickingHERE.

Luis Salazar: Dear Drew, What is the status of C.J. Stroud?

DD: He's in the concussion protocol, so he has to pass through several tests to get cleared to practice and play again. He hasn't been ruled out to play on Sunday at Tennessee, but I wouldn't count on seeing him under center against the Titans.

During the DeMeco Ryans press conference yesterday, the Texans Head Coach said "we'll see how he goes throughout the week and hopefully he continues to feel better."

Ryans also added "I don't think many guys have come back the following week after a concussion."

The Texans want to win, but Ryans also emphasized that the players' health is ultimately the most important thing.