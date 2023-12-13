C.J. Stroud update, Drones, New Uniforms timeline | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans?
Luis Salazar: Dear Drew, What is the status of C.J. Stroud?
DD: He's in the concussion protocol, so he has to pass through several tests to get cleared to practice and play again. He hasn't been ruled out to play on Sunday at Tennessee, but I wouldn't count on seeing him under center against the Titans.
During the DeMeco Ryans press conference yesterday, the Texans Head Coach said "we'll see how he goes throughout the week and hopefully he continues to feel better."
Ryans also added "I don't think many guys have come back the following week after a concussion."
The Texans want to win, but Ryans also emphasized that the players' health is ultimately the most important thing.
"You have to make sure at the end of the day that no matter the position, no matter who the guy is, you have to make sure that your guys are healthy and we're protecting guys and their right when it comes to the concussion or the head injuries. We have to make sure we're protecting all of our guys. It's more about their long-term health, as opposed to, just everybody gets excited about the next game and the next opportunity, but we care about these guys as men off the field and making sure that their health is the utmost importance to us."
Jackson Ginter: Dear Drew, Will Davis Mills get the start next week due to Stroud being in concussion protocol?
DD: Barring a big surprise, yes. He came in for the final eight snaps of the game on offense after Stroud left with the concussion.
Mills started a combined 26 games the previous two seasons. He's been active every game this season, while Keenum's been inactive in all but one contest. In the locker room after the road loss to the Jets, Mills explained "regardless of what happens, I'll be ready to go".
*Adrian Costilla: Dear Drew, What happened out there on Sunday against the Jets?
*DD: The Texans had a bad day. As Ryans and the players have all said in some form or fashion, New York made plays and Houston did not. Going up against a top-flight defense without two of your most-productive pass-catchers in wide receiver Tank Dell and tight end Dalton Schultz is tough. Then, losing wide receiver Nico Collins to injury just a few plays into the game makes it even harder.
I would expect a bounce back this Sunday in Nashville.
Steven Hurtado: Dear Drew, Are we allowed to fly a drone in the parking lots when tailgating?
DD: No. Drones aren't allowed on property.
Lucas Worn: Dear Drew, Are we getting new uniforms and if so when can we expect to see them?
DD: Yes, the Texans will unveil the new uniforms during the week of the 2024 NFL Draft, which is in late April.