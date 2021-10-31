 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams

Oct 31, 2021 at 10:33 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

Houston Texans

Table inside Article
Number Name Position
4 Deshaun Watson QB
21 Cre'von LeBlanc DB
22 Jimmy Moreland DB
25 Desmond King II DB
81 Davion Davis WR
85 Pharaoh Brown TE
93 Jaleel Johnson DL

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and stream the 2024 NFL Honors

The Houston Texans have two players and two coaches nominated at tonight's event. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens | AFC Divisional Round

The Houston Texans will face the Baltimore Ravens the AFC Divisional matchup on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3:30 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns | AFC Wild Card Round

The Houston Texans will face the Cleveland Browns the AFC Wild Card matchup on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 3:30 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts | Week 18

The Houston Texans will face the Indianapolis Colts the Week 18 matchup on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7:15 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans | Week 17

The Houston Texans will face the Tennessee Titans the Week 17 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns | Week 16

The Houston Texans will face the Cleveland Browns the Week 16 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans | Week 15

The Houston Texans will face the Tennessee Titans in the Week 15 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. New York Jets | Week 14

The Houston Texans will face the New York Jets in the Week 14 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos | Week 13

The Houston Texans will face the Denver Broncos in the Week 13 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars | Week 12

The Houston Texans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 12 matchup on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals | Week 11

The Houston Texans will face the Arizona Cardinals in the Week 11 matchup on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals | Week 10

The Houston Texans will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Week 10 matchup on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
Advertising