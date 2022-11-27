Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins

Houston Texans
|Number
|Name
|Position
|9
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|19
|Amari Rodgers
|WR
|20
|Eno Benjamin
|RB
|24
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|DB
|32
|Garret Wallow
|LB
|56
|Thomas Booker
|DL
|76
|Austin Deculus
|OL
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Miami Dolphins for Week 12 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 4th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!
The Houston Texans fell 23-10 to the Washington Commanders after rough start for the offense that included an early pick-six.
Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his notes after the Texans fell to the Commanders.
LB Christian Kirksey logged his 700th career tackle early in the first quarter of Sunday's game with the Commanders.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Washington Commanders for Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 11 vs. the Washington Commanders.
Rookie RB Dameon Pierce averaged 5.5 yards per carry in the road loss to the Giants. He was mad at a 4th quarter fumble, but head coach Lovie Smith called it a "stuff happens" moment.
Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Giants Week 10 matchup.
Houston Texans WR Nico Collins caught a third quarter touchdown pass on Sunday in the Texans' road game against the New York Giants.