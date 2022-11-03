Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Houston Texans
|Number
|Name
|Position
|12
|Nico Collins
|WR
|13
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|20
|Isaac Yiadom
|DB
|43
|Neville Hewitt
|LB
|64
|Justin McCray
|OL
|76
|Austin Deculus
|OL
|96
|Maliek Collins
|DL
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
Houston Texans
|Number
|Name
|Position
|12
|Nico Collins
|WR
|13
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|20
|Isaac Yiadom
|DB
|43
|Neville Hewitt
|LB
|64
|Justin McCray
|OL
|76
|Austin Deculus
|OL
|96
|Maliek Collins
|DL
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
The Houston Texans battled hard on Battle Red night but ultimately fell 29-17 to an undefeated Philadelphia Eagles team on Thursday Night Football.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season on Thursday Night Football.
The Houston Texans rookie tight end scored a touchdown in his NFL debut on the opening drive against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, November 3rd at 7:15 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!
Houston won't waste much time re-living the disappointment of Sunday against Tennessee. Instead, their focus is already on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Titans Week 8 matchup.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 8 vs. the Tennessee Titans.
Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Raiders Week 7 matchup.
Houston Texans QB Davis Mills found WR Phillip Dorsett for a 25-yard scoring strike in the third quarter.