Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans
|Number
|Name
|Position
|12
|Nico Collins
|WR
|17
|Jalen Camp
|WR
|20
|Isaac Yiadom
|DB
|60
|A.J. Cann
|OL
|76
|Austin Deculus
|OL
|49
|Jake Hansen
|LB
|96
|Maliek Collins
|DL
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 30th at 3:05 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!
Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Raiders Week 7 matchup.
Houston Texans QB Davis Mills found WR Phillip Dorsett for a 25-yard scoring strike in the third quarter.
Houston took a 7-3 lead over the Raiders in Las Vegas after a Davis Mills-to-Chris Moore touchdown pass in the second quarter.
The Houston Texans are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.
The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 7 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Following the win at Jacksonville, several Texans in the locker room explained what Sunday's win meant for the team.
Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith reacts to getting his first win as a Texan in Jacksonville.
Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce energized the team with a late-game 20-yard rumble. It helped pace the Texans to their first win of 2022.