 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

It's finally here: Draft week AND new uniforms week | Daily Brew

Apr 22, 2024 at 10:41 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brewscruggs

It's here.

Draft week is upon us.

The new uniforms get unveiled tomorrow.

In the midst of both, the current players continue with offseason conditioning.

This is easily one of the most important offseason weeks in the history of the franchise.

Let's begin with the new threads. There have been some leaks, so Texans Chair/CEO Cal McNair "addressed" some of those leaks late last week.

If you missed it on YouTube, or on ABC-13/KTRK on Saturday night at 10:30, here's a recap of how the Texans went about changing the uniforms.

How about the NFL Draft? The Texans currently don't have a first round selection, but they have nine picks from the second through seventh rounds. Here is where they pick.

Also, I got a chance to talk with comedian Jenny Johnson last week. She's originally from Bay City, Texas, and she's a longtime Texans fan. Now, she's doing standup at places like the Comedy Store and The Improv in Los Angeles, and she frequently tours around the country as well. I really enjoyed catching up with her, and had an awesome time talking Texans and comedy with her. You can listen below...

Related Content

news

New uniform clues and ANOTHER Texans Hall of Famer | Daily Brew

With the new uniform unveiling just days away, the team has dropped some hints about what to expect with the updated threads. Plus, DeMeco Ryans is now a Hall of Famer.
news

New uniform lockers, J.J. Watt softball rosters | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are unveiling a new uniform locker, but what does that mean? We help explain. Plus, J.J. Watt's got some starpower for his annual charity softball game.
news

Why "H-Town," and why we throw the H's Up here

From the franchise's beginning, Texans fans have emphasized the "H" in H-Town by throwin' up the H with their hands. 
news

Back at it, a 1st pitch, and new uniforms on the way | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are back in the building for offseason conditioning, and the optimism is high.  
news

MORE on the new uniform design process | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans released at 15-minute video on Monday morning that detailed a lot of what went into the design of the new uniforms. They'll be unveiled next week.
news

H-Town Made: Why the Texans uniform redesign process had to be the most transparent and fan-driven in NFL history

Get ready, H-Town. A brand new set of fan-inspired uniforms are dropping April 23.
news

Win tickets to the limited-capacity Uniform Release Party or a fan-inspired jersey courtesy of Ford

Two lucky fans can win tickets to the Texans Uniform Release Party on April 23 and others can win a brand new 2024 Houston Texans jersey courtesy of your Houston area Ford dealers.
news

High hopes, O-line thoughts for the Draft and more | Daily Brew

The McNairs have high expectations for 2024 and beyond, and discussed that and more in a recent interview. Plus, it's important to remember the importance of the offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

A 3rd helmet possibility, Andre Johnson on OGs & more | Daily Brew

The NFL will allow teams to wear a third helmet design starting this season, Andre Johnson went 1-on-1 with N.D. Kalu and the Texans 2024 Draft will soon be here. 
news

Trade talk and wide receiver breakdown | Daily Brew

How many Draft weekend trades might the Texans pull off in a couple weeks? That and the state of the wide receivers corps is the subject of today's Daily Brew.
news

Tuesday Tidbits from the Texans | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans creep closer and closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, and some youngsters recently got a chance to play Madden 24 against a few players.
Advertising