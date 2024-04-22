It's finally here: Draft week AND new uniforms week | Daily Brew

How about the NFL Draft? The Texans currently don't have a first round selection, but they have nine picks from the second through seventh rounds. Here is where they pick .

Also, I got a chance to talk with comedian Jenny Johnson last week. She's originally from Bay City, Texas, and she's a longtime Texans fan. Now, she's doing standup at places like the Comedy Store and The Improv in Los Angeles, and she frequently tours around the country as well. I really enjoyed catching up with her, and had an awesome time talking Texans and comedy with her. You can listen below...