 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

April 4 UPDATE: Texans have 9 picks in 2024 NFL Draft.

Apr 05, 2024 at 12:31 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

A detail view of the NFL Draft 2024 logo on Radio Row for Super Bowl 58, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Perry Knotts via AP)
Perry Knotts/© 2024 Perry Knotts Photography
A detail view of the NFL Draft 2024 logo on Radio Row for Super Bowl 58, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Stefon Diggs is a Texan, and the team also has another pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Following Wednesday's trade for the Pro Bowl wide receiver, Houston now has nine selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, which begins three weeks from Thursday.

The Texans acquired Diggs, a 2024 sixth-rounder (189th overall) and a 2025 fifth-rounder in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. That second-rounder was originally the Vikings' who sent it, and this year's second-rounder (42nd overall) to the Texans in exchange for the 23rd overall pick in this year's Draft.

Houston has two picks in the second, fourth, sixth and seventh rounds this year. They also have a third-rounder.

Houston dealt the 23rd overall selection to the Vikings in exchange for Minnesota's second round pick this year (42nd overall) and second round pick next year, plus a sixth-rounder this year.

The Texans also sent a 2024 seventh-rounder to Cincinnati in exchange for running back Joe Mixon, and dealt defensive tackle Maliek Collins to the 49ers for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

The NFL recently awarded compensatory picks, so the overall draft order for all seven rounds is now set.

Houston has two second-round selections, a pair of fourth-rounders, and two seventh-round picks.

Of three of the nine picks are originally from the Texans. The other six have been acquired via trade.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday evening, April 25 in Detroit.

Table inside Article
ROUND OVERALL SELECTION
2 42ND (FROM MINNESOTA)
2 59TH
3 86TH (FROM PHILADELPHIA)
4 123RD (FROM CLEVELAND)
4 127TH
6 188TH (FROM MINNESOTA)
6 189TH (FROM BUFFALO)
7 238TH (FROM NEW ORLEANS)
7 247TH

Related Content

news

Defense the overwhelming favorite at 42nd overall | Mock Draft Roundup, 5.0

The Mockers have spoken: the Houston Texans will likely draft a defensive player at 42nd overall. With less than a month until the NFL Draft, the latest Mock Draft Roundup has some interesting results.
news

Reset button for Texans in the NFL Draft | Mock Draft Roundup, 4.0

The Houston Texans traded their first round pick to the Vikings in exhange for a second-rounder this year and another in 2025. Naturally, the Mock Draft world has reacted with their predictions for the 42nd overall pick.
news

UPDATE: Texans now have these 8 picks in 2024 NFL Draft.

After the Houston Texans completed a trio of trades last week, their 2024 NFL Draft order of picks has been altered.
news

Texans know exact picks for every round of 2024 NFL Draft

Now that the compensatory picks have been awarded to teams, the Houston Texans know the exact overall selection of each draft pick for 2024.
news

Which elite prospects might last until 23 in NFL Draft? | The Experts

In the latest installment of 'The Experts', some national media members pondered which elite prospects might tumble to the 23rd spot in the NFL Draft.
news

Post-Combine Shakeup for Texans at #23 | Mock Draft Roundup, 3.0

Following the NFL Combine, most mock drafts have the Houston Texans taking a defensive player at 23rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Texans future is "Surface of the Sun" bright | The Experts

In the latest installment of 'The Experts', some from the national media chimed in on just how bright the future is for the Houston Texans.
news

Ironman, Superman, Dan Marino...C.J. Stroud drew some comparisons | The Experts

Several national media members spoke with HoustonTexans.com at the Combine in Indianapolis, and shared who they were reminded of when they watched quarterback C.J. Stroud play as a rookie in 2023.
news

What's the Texans next step forward? | The Experts

Several national media members spoke with HoustonTexans.com at the Combine in Indianapolis and shared their thoughts on what the next step forward for the franchise will be.
news

Shakeup for Texans at #23 overall | Mock Draft Roundup, Post-Super Bowl

The latest round of Mock Drafts have the Texans split between taking a defensive end or a defensive tackle with the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Experts predict help in trenches for Texans | Mock Draft Roundup, 1.0

The first Houston Texans Mock Draft Roundup of 2024 has the experts leaning heavily towards the Texans taking a defensive or offensive lineman at 23rd overall.
Advertising