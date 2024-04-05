April 4 UPDATE: Texans have 9 picks in 2024 NFL Draft.

Stefon Diggs is a Texan, and the team also has another pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Following Wednesday's trade for the Pro Bowl wide receiver, Houston now has nine selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, which begins three weeks from Thursday.

The Texans acquired Diggs, a 2024 sixth-rounder (189th overall) and a 2025 fifth-rounder in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. That second-rounder was originally the Vikings' who sent it, and this year's second-rounder (42nd overall) to the Texans in exchange for the 23rd overall pick in this year's Draft.

Houston has two picks in the second, fourth, sixth and seventh rounds this year. They also have a third-rounder.

Houston dealt the 23rd overall selection to the Vikings in exchange for Minnesota's second round pick this year (42nd overall) and second round pick next year, plus a sixth-rounder this year.

The Texans also sent a 2024 seventh-rounder to Cincinnati in exchange for running back Joe Mixon, and dealt defensive tackle Maliek Collins to the 49ers for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

The NFL recently awarded compensatory picks, so the overall draft order for all seven rounds is now set.

Of three of the nine picks are originally from the Texans. The other six have been acquired via trade.