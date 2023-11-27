"It's how you respond": Texans set sights on Week 13 vs. Broncos

Nov 27, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231126-denver-story

Sunday's loss to Jacksonville hurts. But don't expect the Texans to wallow in it.

Houston was defeated, 24-21, by the Jaguars at NRG Stadium. It was the first time both teams met in the month of November or later when each had winning records. A would-be game-tying Matt Ammendola 58-yard field goal attempt bounced off the crossbar with 0:29 left in regulation.

"Guys just have to come to work, like I told them," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "We were close there for this game. It's how you respond. It's how you come back to work throughout the week."

The loss snapped a 3-game win streak, and dropped Houston's record to 6-5 on the season. But with six games remaining, quarterback C.J. Stroud is ready to keep fighting.

"It's a long season, man," Stroud said. "It's about the mindset, though. What are we going to do? Not play any more? We're just going to tuck our tail and not play hard? No, I don't really believe in that type of mindset. I'm going out there every play every game trying to win."

Wide receiver Nico Collins, who finished with seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, is in season three with the Texans. After the previous two each ended in 13 losses, Collins remains energized by playing for a chance to get into the postseason.

"It's big time," Collins said. "I feel like around this time is what matters the most. Winning in between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Between that little time frame, it's huge in the league. We got to continue to chase our end goal and continue to be great."

The next chance to win is this Sunday when the Texans host Denver. Defensive end Will Anderson, Jr., who finished with a tackle for loss and four tackles on the day, explained what must happen between now and then.

"We just have to go back to the drawing board, get these things corrected and get it fixed and get ready to move on to the Broncos," Anderson said. "Just keep 'doing us' better. Keep getting better day in and day out. I don't think we really need to switch anything up besides just cutting down on the penalties, cutting down on the mistakes."

Receiver Tank Dell agreed.

"We can't live in the past," Dell said. "The game just happened. It's over with. We got to go to work, get ready for Denver."

The Texans last faced the Broncos in Week 2 of 2022 in Denver.

Related Content

news

C.J. Stroud, Texans have seen progress since Week 3 victory over Jaguars 

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and the rest of the team have improved considerably since their Week 3 trouncing of the Jaguars in Jacksonville.
news

Robert Woods nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods was nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award by the team on Wednesday.
news

Big Play Breakdown: Texans handle Murray, earn another home win

The Texans are 6-4. Say it with me, y'all. After a 21-16 win over the Cardinals, here we are. How did it happen? Let's dive into the Big Plays from this win over Arizona.
news

Blake Cashman money at MIKE linebacker in win over Arizona

Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman rang up 19 tackles and a sack playing a different linebacker position in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Cardinals.
news

Motor 100: RB Devin Singletary goes over 100 on ground for 2nd straight week

Houston Texans running back Devin "Motor" Singletary gained 112 yards and ran for a score in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium.
news

C.J. Stroud following ways of Steph Curry: "Don't ever stop shooting" 

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud tossed a pair of touchdown passes, but was also picked off three times in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals. But he won't let the setbacks curb his aggressiveness.
news

Nico Collins returns, 'Motor reacts & more | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans practiced on Wednesday afternoon, and they welcomed back WR Nico Collins.
news

The Buccaneers are saying some things about the Texans | Enemy Intel 

Read what the coaches and some players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are saying about the Texans ahead of their Week 9 matchup.
news

Houston Texans snap count numbers against Falcons | The Day After

Check out the unofficial snap counts for the Houston Texans in their Week 5 game at the Atlanta Falcons.
news

On to the Saints: Texans set sights on Week 6

After Sunday's last-second loss at Atlanta, the Houston Texans already know what they must do next to beat their Week 6 opponent, the New Orleans Saints.
news

No sacks allowed: Texans offensive line thrives last 2 games

No matter who's blocked, the Houston Texans offense hasn't allowed rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud to get sacked the last two games.
Advertising