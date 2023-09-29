J.J., C.J., Tank and Terrible Towels | Daily Brew

Last week I was raving about C.J. Stroud's press conferences. After his first win I'm trying not to get carried away with my excitement about what he's bringing to this team. But you know me. I can't help myself. He’s constantly trying to get better . It shouldn't be a shock that he's gotten his first league honor.

Stroud will have to deal with a tough Steelers front on Sunday. Let's get a Pittsburgh profile from the Voice of the Steelers, Bill Hillgrove. If you want to know about the team and the city from which it hails, this is a must-listen. Hillgrove talks about his time on the team charter that had to make an emergency landing on the way back from last week's game at Vegas. He also tells the story of the origin of the Terrible Towels.