J.J., C.J., Tank and Terrible Towels | Daily Brew

Sep 28, 2023 at 10:38 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

Unless you've been in the federal witness protection program, you're likely aware that the Texans are putting J.J. Watt into the Ring of Honor on Sunday on Legends Weekend, Presented by Ford.

There has been much talk this week about the greatest Watt moments and memories. Why not get some from a player who was on the Texans before he got here and is still on the Texans as J.J. gets immortalized?

Last week I was raving about C.J. Stroud's press conferences. After his first win I'm trying not to get carried away with my excitement about what he's bringing to this team. But you know me. I can't help myself. He’s constantly trying to get better. It shouldn't be a shock that he's gotten his first league honor.

Stroud will have to deal with a tough Steelers front on Sunday. Let's get a Pittsburgh profile from the Voice of the Steelers, Bill Hillgrove. If you want to know about the team and the city from which it hails, this is a must-listen. Hillgrove talks about his time on the team charter that had to make an emergency landing on the way back from last week's game at Vegas. He also tells the story of the origin of the Terrible Towels.

How about the Steelers coaches and players? They shared their thoughts on Stroud, DeMeco Ryans, Will Anderson, Jr, and more this week.

Finally, Deepi Sidhu was pumped about her new podcast studio set. But she was even happier that Tank Dell was the first guest to appear. Dell is electrifying the fan base and torched the Jags D last week. You'll learn something right off the bat in this video about his name – Nathaniel. By the way, I'm definitely going to be borrowing that studio.

Enjoy the weekend. This is one of the most special home game regular season GameDays we've ever had. Here's to making it a great one.

Related Content

news

J.J. Watt's letter to H-Town, C.J. Stroud praise, Swift-Kelce parody | Daily Brew

J.J. Watt writes a letter to Houston and the fans, C.J. Stroud is getting a lot of attention and who doesn't love a good parody song?
news

Battle Red Alert &  T.J. Watt's..."obscure"...memory of J.J.| Daily Brew

The Texans are wearing the Battle Red helmets and jerseys this Sunday, T.J. Watt has an "obscure" memory of his brother, and much more.
news

DeMeco Ryans named GMFB's "Coach of the Week," Watt's return | Daily Brew

DeMeco Ryan is named GMFB's "Coach of the Week" after his first win as head coach, the biggest moments from Week 3, plus J.J. Watt Week is here.
news

Victory Monday! Shout outs after a Texans win | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans picked up their first win of the season on Sunday in Jacksonville, and here's the roundup of what made it happen.
news

QB health, a classic and a TV convo | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer breaks down the week heading into the Jacksonville with top memories, top stories and what the Jaguars are saying.
news

Behind-the-scenes in Week 2, Nico Collins, Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce rumors | Daily Brew 

Check out some exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from Week 2, Nico Collins goes 1-on-1 to talk about his first 100-yard game, plus the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce rumors continue to heat up thanks to another Kelce. 
news

Back at it, Andre Johnson and Who's the Boss? | Daily Brew

The Texans are back on the field today, plus Andre Johnson and the Pro Football Hall of Fame is again a topic of discussion.
news

C.J. Stroud's impressive Houston debut, on to Jacksonville, Beyoncé Week | Daily Brew

What we learned from C.J. Stroud's performance Sunday, prepping for the Jaguars and increasing your odds for potential Beyoncé sightings around Houston. 
news

Turning points and C.J. Stroud's big day | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans fell to the Colts on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The morning after, here's a roundup of the main storylines.
news

Huge Crowd, High Schools and the Horseshoe | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer chimes in with his thoughts on the weekend's game against the Colts and much more.
news

First 2023 home game, Top-5 rookie QBs, J.J. Watt on coming home | Daily Brew

A historic matchup between quarterbacks, getting ready for the Colts and J.J. Watt looks ahead to his homecoming at NRG Stadium in a few weeks. 
Advertising