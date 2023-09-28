Get better: QB C.J. Stroud's drive to improve leads to Offensive Rookie of Month award

Sep 28, 2023 at 11:04 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

stroud-ROTM-2

C.J. Stroud's September-to-remember was capped off Thursday morning with the Offensive Rookie of the Month award.

The Texans quarterback played three games this month, tossed four touchdowns and zero interceptions, and completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 906 yards.

Along the way, he helped the Texans pick up their first win of the season, and he was announced as the rookie of the month this morning.

Stroud, who was also named a team captain this month, spoke with the media Wednesday at NRG Stadium and described what he's done to get better, week-to-week in 2023.

"Everybody kind of has their own recipe for success and me personally, it's just my routine and turning around every week for that team we're playing and just working," Stroud said. "Working hard and being hard on yourself, being critical, being accountable on everybody – including yourself and holding everybody to a standard of what it takes to win and that's what it takes."

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans has especially appreciated Stroud's willingness, and eagerness, to continue getting better on a game-by-game and practice-by-practice basis.

"He's improved every week," Ryans said Sunday after the Texans won at Jacksonville. "That's what I really like and admire about C.J.. He's dialed in to improving every week. He's not satisfied. He's been a leader for us for the offensive unit, and it's impressive to see a young man go out and continue to get better each week and lead that group."

Stroud and the Texans host the Steelers on Sunday at noon inside NRG Stadium.

