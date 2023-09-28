Get better: QB C.J. Stroud's drive to improve leads to Offensive Rookie of Month award

"Everybody kind of has their own recipe for success and me personally, it's just my routine and turning around every week for that team we're playing and just working," Stroud said. "Working hard and being hard on yourself, being critical, being accountable on everybody – including yourself and holding everybody to a standard of what it takes to win and that's what it takes."

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans has especially appreciated Stroud's willingness, and eagerness, to continue getting better on a game-by-game and practice-by-practice basis.

"He's improved every week," Ryans said Sunday after the Texans won at Jacksonville. "That's what I really like and admire about C.J.. He's dialed in to improving every week. He's not satisfied. He's been a leader for us for the offensive unit, and it's impressive to see a young man go out and continue to get better each week and lead that group."