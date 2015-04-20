J.J. over Jose: Watt talks box jumping

J.J. Watt recently jumped on a 61-inch box.
61 inches is equal to or taller than famous folks like Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and the twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
The 65-inch Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros could be next.
"I'm always going to try and push myself to the absolute limits," Watt said. "That box jump is just kind
of another of those examples of pushing myself."
Watt and the Texans were back to work on Monday at NRG Stadium and the Houston Methodist Training Center for voluntary offseason conditioning work. He and a handful of his teammates met with the media following the morning work, and the questions about his leaping feats were numerous.
For the record though, Watt dismissed the idea of jumping over the All-Star second baseman.
"How tall is Jose?," Watt said. "He's 5-5? I don't think I'm getting there."
The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and the only player in League history with two seasons of 20 sacks or more, Watt's spent the past three months and change preparing for the 2015
campaign. And those workouts have gone better than expected.
The 61-inch leap topped last year's personal record of 59.5 inches.
"I normally hit my highs in July, at the end of the second part of the offseason," Watt said. "So to hit this early in the offseason is exciting for me. It's really been a great offseason so far. A lot of my lifts, a lot of my running, a lot of it is really where I'd normally be at the end of July. It's exciting for me to be so far ahead this early."
Watt also explained that the box jump is an exercise that emphasizes explosion, agility and leg strength.
"There are so many different aspects to it," Watt said. "That's why I like it as a training method. But who knows how high it's going to go? It's a lot of fun trying, that's for sure."
The Texans will continue their workouts on Tuesday.
