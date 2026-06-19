Jared Wayne Talks Mastering His Craft, Learning From Nico Collins and the 2026 Texans Offense | Texans All-Access

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Happy Friday, Texans fans. What a week it's been — minicamp, the defensive draft with Sean Pendergast, and now the World Cup is literally in our building. The Dutch are here, the Orange Walk is tomorrow, and I'll be in it with my kid. When else am I going to see the Netherlands play a World Cup match in the city where I live? You've got to do it.

But the highlight of today's show was our visit with Jared Wayne, the Canadian-born WR who's been grinding with this team since 2023. He's heading into year four and the growth is real.

"I think the discipline in my route running has changed a lot," Wayne told us on media day. "Staying disciplined, using my size, using my tools to the best of my ability. I'm blessed with size and speed, and that's a dangerous combo."

One thing I love about Jared — he went out and bought his own Jugs machine. That tells you everything about where his head is at. "That's like my favorite purchase ever," he said. "I've spent hours on it." When I was coming up, we'd lay on the floor and throw the ball to ourselves.

He also talked about learning from Nico Collins, specifically how Nico turns into a running back the second the ball hits his hands. "He plays angry," Wayne said. "That's something I definitely want to continue to implement in my game. We have a new mentality in the receiver room. We call it 'get sick.'"

Asked about the offense overall heading into 2026, Wayne said: "I think we're years ahead of where we were last year, it being a new thing last year."

"The guys are comfortable. The guys are playing fast. And I'm ready to see what we can do on Sundays."

Johnny and I also got into worst-to-first predictions — I made the hot take that the Tennessee Titans finish ahead of the Colts this year — and we soaked in some of the incredible World Cup content from European visitors discovering Houston. The Dutch found queso and briefly lost the ability to speak. I love it. This is why you host a World Cup.

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. What an honor, what a privilege. Now let's have a great weekend. Go Texans!