 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jared Wayne Talks Mastering His Craft, Learning From Nico Collins and the 2026 Texans Offense | Texans All-Access

Jun 19, 2026 at 02:28 PM
Author Image
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

Jared Wayne 2025 home 49ers

Never miss an episode of Texans All-Access — subscribe free on Spotify or Apple Podcasts and get every show delivered straight to your feed.

Happy Friday, Texans fans. What a week it's been — minicamp, the defensive draft with Sean Pendergast, and now the World Cup is literally in our building. The Dutch are here, the Orange Walk is tomorrow, and I'll be in it with my kid. When else am I going to see the Netherlands play a World Cup match in the city where I live? You've got to do it.

But the highlight of today's show was our visit with Jared Wayne, the Canadian-born WR who's been grinding with this team since 2023. He's heading into year four and the growth is real.

"I think the discipline in my route running has changed a lot," Wayne told us on media day. "Staying disciplined, using my size, using my tools to the best of my ability. I'm blessed with size and speed, and that's a dangerous combo."

One thing I love about Jared — he went out and bought his own Jugs machine. That tells you everything about where his head is at. "That's like my favorite purchase ever," he said. "I've spent hours on it." When I was coming up, we'd lay on the floor and throw the ball to ourselves.

He also talked about learning from Nico Collins, specifically how Nico turns into a running back the second the ball hits his hands. "He plays angry," Wayne said. "That's something I definitely want to continue to implement in my game. We have a new mentality in the receiver room. We call it 'get sick.'"

Asked about the offense overall heading into 2026, Wayne said: "I think we're years ahead of where we were last year, it being a new thing last year."

"The guys are comfortable. The guys are playing fast. And I'm ready to see what we can do on Sundays."

Johnny and I also got into worst-to-first predictions — I made the hot take that the Tennessee Titans finish ahead of the Colts this year — and we soaked in some of the incredible World Cup content from European visitors discovering Houston. The Dutch found queso and briefly lost the ability to speak. I love it. This is why you host a World Cup.

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. What an honor, what a privilege. Now let's have a great weekend. Go Texans!

If you enjoyed this one, don't wait for the next draft — hit subscribe on Spotify or Apple Podcasts so you never miss an episode of Texans All-Access. You can also listen live on Sports Radio 610 and the Audacy app.

Related Content

news

All-Time Texans Defensive Draft on Texans All-Access

John Harris, Sean Pendergast and Marc Vandermeer each drafted an all-time Texans defensive roster — snake-draft style — and it got competitive in a hurry.

news

All-Access: Mills Relives Mid-Season Heroics, Woodaz and Ramsey On Transition To NFL

Texans QB Davis Mills revisits his three mid-season wins that saved the 2025 playoff push, while rookies Wade Woodaz and Kamari Ramsey discuss their transition to the NFL thus far.

news

VanderBlog: What I'm Watching for Ahead of the 2026 Schedule Release

Before the Houston Texans 2026 schedule is announced, Texans Voice, Marc Vandermeer shares what he'll be watching for and what he thinks fans can look forward to this season.

news

Al-Shaair is Here to Stay

From the moment he walked into the building, the linebacker has been everything the Texans wanted him to be and more.

news

Houston Texans 2026 Draft Picks: Complete List by Round

news

Long-Term Terminator

From the moment he walked into the building, the defensive end has been everything the Texans wanted him to be and more.

news

What RB David Montgomery brings to the Texans | Texans Radio

What does a player like David Montgomery bring to Houston? Texans Radio looks at the veteran running back's skill set, his ability to move the chains, and what the new arrival will bring to H-Town.

news

VanderMock 2.0: Post-Combine Edition

After the NFL Combine, Marc Vandermeer reveals his latest Houston Texans mock draft and predicts who could land in Houston.

news

VanderMock 1.0: Who I'd Draft for the Houston Texans in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Voice of Houston Texans, Marc Vandermeer's first swing at a way-too-early Texans mock draft for 2026: the names he'd take today, the traits he's prioritizing, and why these fits feel real. Read here.

news

Sleeper of the Game | Week 3 at Jaguars

Marc Vandermeer and John Harris pick at least one Sleeper of the Game presented by Mattress Firm

news

Sleeper of the Game | Week 2 vs Buccaneers

Marc Vandermeer and John Harris pick at least one Sleeper of the Game presented by Mattress Firm

Advertising