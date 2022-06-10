John's Hot Takes: Texas Edition | Daily Brew

The offseason has nearly come to a close so let's have a little bit of fun, combining a Twitter favorite and football/Pop Culture. Let's go!

The Twitter favorite is "One's Gotta Go" and I never pass those up. The premise is that one has to be eliminated from the list. So, let's fire away and see how it goes. I'll give mine but by no means should you be influenced at all...

One's gotta go - Football tailgate item

Jalapeno Popper

Queso/Guac with homemade chips

Pigs in a Blanket

BBQ meatballs

John's Take: Let's go Pigs in a Blanket…this one was the hardest one I did.

One's gotta go - Texans victories

2015 @ Colts - 1st one ever

2002 v. Dallas - 1st W ever

2011 Bengals - Yates to Walter

2011 Bengals - 1st playoff win ever

John's Take: Playoff win. Damn, that's rough. I feel that this could, and should, be a full radio segment with Marc, Deepi and Drew sometime soon.

One's gotta go - AFC South star

Derrick Henry

Jonathan Taylor

Darius Leonard

Jeffery Simmons

John's Take: Oh, I can get rid of JT28? Done. Dude scares the fool out of me every single time he touches it.

One's gotta go - Sequel

Top Gun: Maverick

Godfather 2

Rocky 2

Terminator 2

John's Take: Godfather 2 - that'll ruffle some feathers

One's Gotta Go - TV/Movie - non-Football

Bull Durham

Field of Dreams

Miracle

The Natural

John's Take: Field of Dreams - the other three are in my top four sports movies of all-time, couldn't go against them.

One's Gotta Go - TV/Movie - Football

American Underdog

Friday Night Lights (TV series) - the movie stunk

Remember the Titans

Rudy

John's Take: Rudy - Love the story and great movie, but not on my list.

One's Gotta Go - Houston musical greats

Beyonce

Travis Scott

Paul Wall

Scarface

John's Take: We used to have to beat Missouri City Jr. High in all sports back in the day and Travis is Mo City to the core - he's out.

One's Gotta Go - Texans Drafts

2006 - Mario, DeMeco, Winston, Daniels, Anderson

2011 - Watt, Reed, Yates, Newton

2009 - Cush, Barwin, GQ, James Casey, Brice McCain

2003 - Dre, Dominick Williams

2012 - Whit, Brandon Brooks, Ben Jones

John's Take: 2012 - dadgum, that's hard.

One's Gotta Go - Gut Punch Name Games (thought is to eliminate the least Gut punch loss)

24-0 (2019 Divisional round loss)

Vinsanity (VY scored TD in OT for Titans in first game v. Texans)

The Bironas Game (2007 Titans - Bironas kicked eight FG, including GW on last play of game)

Rosencopter (2008 Colts - blew lead and then Sage flew like helicopter)

Hasselbeck in a Diaper (2015 Colts Thursday night loss to a near death sickly Colts QB)

Pick Six…again (2013 Seattle)

John's Take: The Bironas game HURT at the time but was one of the Texans' great comebacks ever. The others left an edible scar on me, but that one stung a little less.