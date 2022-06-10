John's Hot Takes: Texas Edition | Daily Brew

Jun 10, 2022 at 02:48 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

The offseason has nearly come to a close so let's have a little bit of fun, combining a Twitter favorite and football/Pop Culture. Let's go!

The Twitter favorite is "One's Gotta Go" and I never pass those up. The premise is that one has to be eliminated from the list. So, let's fire away and see how it goes. I'll give mine but by no means should you be influenced at all...

One's gotta go - Football tailgate item

  • Jalapeno Popper
  • Queso/Guac with homemade chips
  • Pigs in a Blanket
  • BBQ meatballs

John's Take: Let's go Pigs in a Blanket…this one was the hardest one I did.

One's gotta go - Texans victories

  • 2015 @ Colts - 1st one ever
  • 2002 v. Dallas - 1st W ever
  • 2011 Bengals - Yates to Walter
  • 2011 Bengals - 1st playoff win ever

John's Take: Playoff win. Damn, that's rough. I feel that this could, and should, be a full radio segment with Marc, Deepi and Drew sometime soon.

One's gotta go - AFC South star

  • Derrick Henry
  • Jonathan Taylor
  • Darius Leonard
  • Jeffery Simmons

John's Take: Oh, I can get rid of JT28? Done. Dude scares the fool out of me every single time he touches it.

One's gotta go - Sequel

  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Godfather 2
  • Rocky 2
  • Terminator 2

John's Take: Godfather 2 - that'll ruffle some feathers

One's Gotta Go - TV/Movie - non-Football

  • Bull Durham
  • Field of Dreams
  • Miracle
  • The Natural

John's Take: Field of Dreams - the other three are in my top four sports movies of all-time, couldn't go against them.

One's Gotta Go - TV/Movie - Football

  • American Underdog
  • Friday Night Lights (TV series) - the movie stunk
  • Remember the Titans
  • Rudy

John's Take: Rudy - Love the story and great movie, but not on my list.

One's Gotta Go - Houston musical greats

  • Beyonce
  • Travis Scott
  • Paul Wall
  • Scarface

John's Take: We used to have to beat Missouri City Jr. High in all sports back in the day and Travis is Mo City to the core - he's out.

One's Gotta Go - Texans Drafts

  • 2006 - Mario, DeMeco, Winston, Daniels, Anderson
  • 2011 - Watt, Reed, Yates, Newton
  • 2009 - Cush, Barwin, GQ, James Casey, Brice McCain
  • 2003 - Dre, Dominick Williams
  • 2012 - Whit, Brandon Brooks, Ben Jones

John's Take: 2012 - dadgum, that's hard.

One's Gotta Go - Gut Punch Name Games (thought is to eliminate the least Gut punch loss)

  • 24-0 (2019 Divisional round loss)
  • Vinsanity (VY scored TD in OT for Titans in first game v. Texans)
  • The Bironas Game (2007 Titans - Bironas kicked eight FG, including GW on last play of game)
  • Rosencopter (2008 Colts - blew lead and then Sage flew like helicopter)
  • Hasselbeck in a Diaper (2015 Colts Thursday night loss to a near death sickly Colts QB)
  • Pick Six…again (2013 Seattle)

John's Take: The Bironas game HURT at the time but was one of the Texans' great comebacks ever. The others left an edible scar on me, but that one stung a little less.

How did you do? It's a fun Friday exercise. Have a great weekend.

