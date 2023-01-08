Jordan Akins TD catch gives Texans 10-point lead in 3rd quarter

Jordan Akins' acrobatic catch in the third quarter helped give the Texans a 10-point advantage over the Colts.

On 3rd-and-8, with Houston holding a 17-14 lead at Indianapolis, quarterback Davis Mills zipped a pass to the right middle of the end zone, where Akins twisted his body and made a difficult grab. The Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point pushed the Houston lead to 24-14 with 3:57 left in the third quarter.

It was the fourth touchdown catch of the season for Akins.