Jordan Akins TD catch gives Texans 10-point lead in 3rd quarter

Jan 08, 2023 at 02:15 PM

Jordan Akins' acrobatic catch in the third quarter helped give the Texans a 10-point advantage over the Colts.

On 3rd-and-8, with Houston holding a 17-14 lead at Indianapolis, quarterback Davis Mills zipped a pass to the right middle of the end zone, where Akins twisted his body and made a difficult grab. The Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point pushed the Houston lead to 24-14 with 3:57 left in the third quarter.

It was the fourth touchdown catch of the season for Akins.

Earlier on the drive, Mills found rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano for a pickup of 52 yards on the right side. Three plays later, Mills and Akins linked up, and the score capped a 5-play drive that went 75 yards and lasted 2:49.

