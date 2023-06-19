Juneteenth, Father's Day and more | Daily Brew

It's a glorious Monday in H-Town. The sun is shining, the temps will likely crack the century mark, and most importantly, it's Juneteenth.

More on that in a moment.

We also have some 2023 Regular Season travel tips, courtesy of Texans Voice Marc Vandermeer...AND..."Texans 360" this weekend dove deep into the J.J. Watt Ring of Honor festivities, and also featured my interview with running back Devin "Motor" Singletary and Deepi Sidhu's interview with linbebacker Christian Harris.

Plus, yesterday was Father's Day! Hope it was a great one for all the dads. I celebrated by watching my 7-year old play baseball in the scorching heat. We also got to spend time with my wife's parents and brother, and then my parents as well. It was a great day.