Key numbers from Week 5 | Daily Brew

Oct 07, 2022 at 03:09 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

One time every year, I get to return to my former coaching stomping grounds in Jacksonville, FL, just on the other side of the St. John's River. It always makes the Texans v. Jaguars matchup in Duval County a little weird sometimes but when the Texans come out on the right side of the ledger, it makes for a wonderful trip. 2017 is the one that didn't and here's hoping there's no repeat of that on Sunday. Here's my Daily Brew: By the Numbers for this matchup.

11 - For the past eleven years in this rivalry, the team that won game one in the season won game two as well. All sweeps! The Texans swept the Jags in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021. The Jaguars swept the Texans in 2013 & 2017.

11 - The Texans have registered 11 sacks and given up 11 sacks through four games.

11 - The Texans are 21st in the league, ahead of 11 teams, in explosive plays. An explosive play is a rush of 10+ yards and a pass of 20+ yards. The Texans have seven rushes of 10+ yards and 15 pass completions of 20+ yards.

9 - In fact, there are only nine teams in the NFL with more explosive pass plays than the Texans through four games. Furthermore, there are only THREE with 17 or more.

18 - By comparison, the Jaguars have produced nine rushes and nine passes for a total of 18.

8 - Only eight running backs have more rushing yards than rookie Dameon Pierce. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is just three yards ahead of Dameon in ninth place. Also, converted WR/current Atlanta Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson is fourth in the league in rushing at this point, just 27 yards ahead of Pierce as well.

2 - Dameon Pierce's 75-yard run - oh, check the Telestrator on this run and more right here.

Okay, back to my thought, Pierce's run is the third longest in history of the franchise. Only two have been longer - Lamar Miller's 97-yarder on MNF against the Titans in 2018 and Justin Forsett's infamous 81-yarder against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit in 2012.

1 - Brandin Cooks' TD last week against the Chargers broke the seal for the receivers in the end zone in 2022. His touchdown was the first for a receiver this year through the air.

58 - When Davis Mills connected with Nico Collins on the BOMB against the Chargers, it was the second longest play of the season, the second longest play of the day and the longest pass play of the season.

26.9% - That's the Texans 3rd down offensive conversion percentage through four games. The league median mark is 38.56%. Had the Texans converted at THAT rate, there would've been six more conversions in four games. In one score games, one conversion could've made all the difference. In some games, two conversions could've pushed the Texans over the top for Ws. If there's a major key this weekend, it's that - the Texans MUST convert on third down.

55.6% - At Jacksonville last year, the Texans converted ten of their 18 third down attempts. They scored 30 points that day. That's no coincidence.

Alright, that'll do it for today as we put a bow on the prep for the 2-2 Jaguars. Here's hoping for a W in Duval County heading into the bye week.

