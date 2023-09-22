Know your Foe: Jacksonville Jaguars | Week 3

Keys to winning v. the Jaguars Offense

1. The NEW Trevor, Part II - Last year, I wrote about how Trevor Lawrence was changing in front of our eyes. Then, he went out in week five and sprayed the ball all over TIAA-CREF Bank Stadium like the wild stallion he was in his rookie year of 2021. That cost the Jaguars a win over the Texans. But, in the second half of the 2022 season, Lawrence gave into head coach Doug Pederson's teachings, followed HIS instruction and turned his career all the way around. It was in that win over the Ravens last year where Lawrence saw the light. He became the truly NEW Trevor that day and hasn't slowed since. Well, until Kansas City harassed him all day last week. The Jaguars couldn't block DL Chris Jones and he forced Lawrence into a 22-for-41-for-216-yards day with no TD. The Texans ability to get consistent pressure on Lawrence will determine whether the NEW Trevor shows up and deals or the OLD Trevor struggles to move the ball against a determined pass rush/coverage unit.

2. RB1 - In the Texans win over the Jaguars in week 5 in 2022, Jaguars RB Travis Etienne was a forgotten piece for the Jaguars offense. He gashed the Texans early in the game and then in the second half, he didn't see the field. By week 17 last year, though, Etienne had taken over as the Jaguars RB1 and hasn't looked back. His powerful explosiveness shines through in both the run and pass game. He's decisive and a north/south runner so he's going to be licking his chops to face this Texans defense that was decimated by Colts RB Zack Moss. If the Texans' struggles with Moss show themselves against this week, Etienne will embarrass them even worse than Moss did.

3. A Little Rookie - Now, no one is actually a little rookie, but it is the Jaguars tackle situation. At left tackle, the Jaguars are playing former Bellaire Episcopal star Walker LITTLE. Over at RT, the Jaguars have a ROOKIE Anton Harrison. Little has just eight career starts while this will be Harrison's third start in the NFL. That's something the Texans have to take advantage of from jump. The Texans were unable to get pressure on Colts QBs last weekend, but faced as good a tackle duo as they're going to face all year - Braden Smith and Bernhard Raimann. Against a Little and a Rookie, ﻿Will Anderson Jr.﻿, ﻿Jonathan Greenard﻿ and company MUST win those battles to get pressure on Lawrence.

Jaguars DEFENSE (in 2023 regular season)

Rushing Yards Allowed Per game - 83.0 ypg (8th in the NFL)

Passing Yards Allowed Per game - 256.5 ypg (25th)

Total offense Allowed per game - 339.5 ypg (18th)