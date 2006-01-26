Kubiak by the numbers

- 3: World Championships (San Francisco -- Super Bowl XXIX, Denver --Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII)
- 8: Number of seasons (out of 11) during Kubiak's tenure in which the Broncos offense has ranked in the top five in the NFL (first in 1996 and 1997, second in 2000, third in 1995, 1998 and 2002, fifth in 2004 and 2005)
- 1: Broncos' rank in total yards from scrimmage since Kubiak took over in 1995
- 1: Broncos' rank in touchdowns scored since Kubiak took over in 1995
- 1: Broncos' rank in yards rushing since Kubiak took over in 1995
- 4: All-time rank in NFL history of Terrell Davis' 2,008-yard rushing performance in 1998
- 79: Yards needed by Tatum Bell in 2005 that would have made the Broncos just the fourth team in NFL history to feature two 1,000-yard backs in the same season (Mike Anderson-1,014, Bell-921)
- 3: Number of teams in NFL history, including the 2005 Broncos, to feature two 900
yard rushers (Anderson and Bell), a 1,000 yard receiver (Rod Smith) and a 3,000
yard passer (Jake Plummer) in the same season
- 8: Career 1,000-yard receiving seasons by R. Smith (all under Kubiak), tying Jaguars WR Jimmy Smith for the most in the NFL since 1997
- 2: Consecutive seasons Ashley Lelie has led the NFL in yards per reception average (20.1 in 2004, 18.3 in 2005)
- 1:All-time rank in receptions among tight ends by Shannon Sharpe (815)
- 1: All-time rank in receiving yards among tight ends by Sharpe (10,060)
- 1: All-time rank in touchdown catches among tight ends by Sharpe (62)
- 50.0: Percent of Sharpe's 14-year career he played under Kubiak
- 61.3: Percent of Sharpe's career touchdown receptions caught during Kubiak's tenure
- 5: Number of different players that have topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark during Kubiak's tenure in Denver (Olandis Gary, Davis, Anderson, Clinton Portis, Reuben Droughns)
- 0: Number of NFL teams besides Denver that have accomplished the above mentioned feat in the past 11 years
- 4: Number of seasons Plummer has thrown more touchdown passes than interceptions in his career
- 3:Number of seasons Plummer has done it under Kubiak's tutelage
- 4: Number of seasons out of the top five most single-season touchdown passes in Broncos' history that have occurred during Kubiak's tenure
- 8: Number of seasons out of the top 10 single-season rushing performances in Broncos' history that have occurred during Kubiak's tenure
- 1: Losing seasons (out of 12) in Kubiak's NFL coaching career
- 2: Broncos receivers that surpassed the 100-catch plateau in 2000 (Ed McCaffrey-101 for 1,317, 9 TDs, R. Smith-100 for 1,602, 8 TDs)
- 3: Teams in NFL history to feature two receivers with 100 catches in a season, including Kubiak's 2000 Broncos
- 15: Sacks allowed by the Broncos' offensive line in 2004, fewest in team history
- 112.8: Steve Young's passer rating under Kubiak in 1994, the second-highest single-season rating in NFL history
- 6: TD passes thrown by Young in Super Bowl XXXIX, an all-time Super Bowl record
- .744: Plummer's winning percentage as a starting quarterback under Kubiak
- .369: Plummer's winning percentage prior to playing under Kubiak
- 88.1: Plummer's career passer rating under Kubiak
- 69.0: Plummer's career passer rating prior to playing under Kubiak
- 60.1: Plummer's completion percentage under Kubiak
- 55.9: Plummer's completion percentage prior to playing under Kubiak
- 4.7: Plummer's touchdown percentage under Kubiak
- 3.3: Plummer's touchdown percentage prior to playing under Kubiak
- 2.7: Plummer's interception percentage under Kubiak
- 4.1: Plummer's interception percentage prior to playing under Kubiak
- .733: John Elway's winning percentage as a starting quarterback under Kubiak
- .607: Elway's winning percentage prior to Kubiak's arrival
- 88.7: Elway's career passer rating under Kubiak
- 76.8: Elway's career passer rating prior to Kubiak's arrival
- 5.4: Elway's touchdown percentage under Kubiak
- 3.7: Elway's touchdown percentage prior to Kubiak's arrival
- 2.6: Elway's interception percentage under Kubiak
- 3.3: Elway's interception percentage prior to Kubiak's arrival
- 15: Number of NFL coaches, including Kubiak, to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises
- 9: Number of NFL coaches, including Kubiak, to win a Super Bowl with a team from each conference
KUBIAK HAS COACHED…
- 3 Super Bowl MVPs (Young XXXIX, Davis XXXII, Elway XXXIII)
- 2 NFL MVPs (Young 1994, Davis 1998)
- 2 AP Offensive Players of the Year (Davis 1996 and 1998)
- 2 AP Offensive Rookies of the Year (Anderson 2000, Portis 2002)
- 15 Different Pro Bowlers
- 29 Pro Bowl appearances by those 15 players