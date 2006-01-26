Kubiak by the numbers

Jan 25, 2006 at 06:00 PM
  • 3: World Championships (San Francisco -- Super Bowl XXIX, Denver --Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII)
  • 8: Number of seasons (out of 11) during Kubiak's tenure in which the Broncos offense has ranked in the top five in the NFL (first in 1996 and 1997, second in 2000, third in 1995, 1998 and 2002, fifth in 2004 and 2005)
  • 1: Broncos' rank in total yards from scrimmage since Kubiak took over in 1995
  • 1: Broncos' rank in touchdowns scored since Kubiak took over in 1995
  • 1: Broncos' rank in yards rushing since Kubiak took over in 1995
  • 4: All-time rank in NFL history of Terrell Davis' 2,008-yard rushing performance in 1998
  • 79: Yards needed by Tatum Bell in 2005 that would have made the Broncos just the fourth team in NFL history to feature two 1,000-yard backs in the same season (Mike Anderson-1,014, Bell-921)
  • 3: Number of teams in NFL history, including the 2005 Broncos, to feature two 900
    yard rushers (Anderson and Bell), a 1,000 yard receiver (Rod Smith) and a 3,000
    yard passer (Jake Plummer) in the same season
  • 8: Career 1,000-yard receiving seasons by R. Smith (all under Kubiak), tying Jaguars WR Jimmy Smith for the most in the NFL since 1997
  • 2: Consecutive seasons Ashley Lelie has led the NFL in yards per reception average (20.1 in 2004, 18.3 in 2005)
  • 1:All-time rank in receptions among tight ends by Shannon Sharpe (815)
  • 1: All-time rank in receiving yards among tight ends by Sharpe (10,060)
  • 1: All-time rank in touchdown catches among tight ends by Sharpe (62)
  • 50.0: Percent of Sharpe's 14-year career he played under Kubiak
  • 61.3: Percent of Sharpe's career touchdown receptions caught during Kubiak's tenure
  • 5: Number of different players that have topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark during Kubiak's tenure in Denver (Olandis Gary, Davis, Anderson, Clinton Portis, Reuben Droughns)
  • 0: Number of NFL teams besides Denver that have accomplished the above mentioned feat in the past 11 years
  • 4: Number of seasons Plummer has thrown more touchdown passes than interceptions in his career
  • 3:Number of seasons Plummer has done it under Kubiak's tutelage
  • 4: Number of seasons out of the top five most single-season touchdown passes in Broncos' history that have occurred during Kubiak's tenure
  • 8: Number of seasons out of the top 10 single-season rushing performances in Broncos' history that have occurred during Kubiak's tenure
  • 1: Losing seasons (out of 12) in Kubiak's NFL coaching career
  • 2: Broncos receivers that surpassed the 100-catch plateau in 2000 (Ed McCaffrey-101 for 1,317, 9 TDs, R. Smith-100 for 1,602, 8 TDs)
  • 3: Teams in NFL history to feature two receivers with 100 catches in a season, including Kubiak's 2000 Broncos
  • 15: Sacks allowed by the Broncos' offensive line in 2004, fewest in team history
  • 112.8: Steve Young's passer rating under Kubiak in 1994, the second-highest single-season rating in NFL history
  • 6: TD passes thrown by Young in Super Bowl XXXIX, an all-time Super Bowl record
  • .744: Plummer's winning percentage as a starting quarterback under Kubiak
  • .369: Plummer's winning percentage prior to playing under Kubiak
  • 88.1: Plummer's career passer rating under Kubiak
  • 69.0: Plummer's career passer rating prior to playing under Kubiak
  • 60.1: Plummer's completion percentage under Kubiak
  • 55.9: Plummer's completion percentage prior to playing under Kubiak
  • 4.7: Plummer's touchdown percentage under Kubiak
  • 3.3: Plummer's touchdown percentage prior to playing under Kubiak
  • 2.7: Plummer's interception percentage under Kubiak
  • 4.1: Plummer's interception percentage prior to playing under Kubiak
  • .733: John Elway's winning percentage as a starting quarterback under Kubiak
  • .607: Elway's winning percentage prior to Kubiak's arrival
  • 88.7: Elway's career passer rating under Kubiak
  • 76.8: Elway's career passer rating prior to Kubiak's arrival
  • 5.4: Elway's touchdown percentage under Kubiak
  • 3.7: Elway's touchdown percentage prior to Kubiak's arrival
  • 2.6: Elway's interception percentage under Kubiak
  • 3.3: Elway's interception percentage prior to Kubiak's arrival
  • 15: Number of NFL coaches, including Kubiak, to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises
  • 9: Number of NFL coaches, including Kubiak, to win a Super Bowl with a team from each conference

KUBIAK HAS COACHED…

  • 3 Super Bowl MVPs (Young XXXIX, Davis XXXII, Elway XXXIII)
  • 2 NFL MVPs (Young 1994, Davis 1998)
  • 2 AP Offensive Players of the Year (Davis 1996 and 1998)
  • 2 AP Offensive Rookies of the Year (Anderson 2000, Portis 2002)
  • 15 Different Pro Bowlers
  • 29 Pro Bowl appearances by those 15 players
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.

news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.

news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.

news

Pop Warner awards Texans as Team of the Year

The Houston Texans will be presented with the NFL Team of the Year award at the 58th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet this Saturday, May 26.

news

The Leftovers: Safeties, Sleepers & Rehabbers

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about a variety of topics.

Advertising