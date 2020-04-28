Laremy Tunsil writing his destiny | Daily Brew

Apr 28, 2020 at 01:55 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

In his first season as Houston Texan, Laremy Tunsil earned his first Pro Bowl nod and capped off the year negotiating his three-year contract extension.

"I felt like it was time to write my own destiny, if that makes sense, to put things in my own hands and to get it done," Tunsil said Monday. "You just have to bet on yourself, and that's what I did and I got the deal done. I'm extremely proud of myself and the team. I'm still speechless. Even though it was a couple of days ago that they made the announcement, I'm still speechless."

Tunsil, a 2016 first-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins, was traded to Houston on Sept. 1. He didn't expect to be suiting up for a new team before the start of the 2019 season, but Tunsil got to work immediately. Still adjusting to his new city, team and offense, Tunsil started in the Texans regular season opener at New Orleans just eight days later.

Now with his contract signed, Houston's starting left tackle can breathe a little easier. He now knows the playbook and his teammates. In fact, Tunsil is spending these days working out with quarterback Deshaun Watson. With the virtual offseason program now underway, he'll have a chance to get to know the new players making up the Texans 2020 roster.

"I'm extremely excited that the guys we've got coming in, they're all playmakers and I can't wait to work with them," Tunsil said.

In his first season in Houston in 2019, Tunsil became the first Texans offensive lineman to make the Pro Bowl since 2012 after starting 14 regular season games and both postseason games at left tackle.

Photos: Best of Laremy Tunsil

Check out the best photos of Laremy Tunsil!

An image from the Jan. 12, 2020 Playoffs Divisional Round away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 31-51.
1 / 17

An image from the Jan. 12, 2020 Playoffs Divisional Round away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 31-51.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Dec. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 35-14.
2 / 17

An image from the Dec. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 35-14.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Sept. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers. The Texans lost 10-16.
3 / 17

An image from the Sept. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers. The Texans lost 10-16.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Dec. 1, 2019 regular season home game against the New England Patriots. The Texans won 28-22.
4 / 17

An image from the Dec. 1, 2019 regular season home game against the New England Patriots. The Texans won 28-22.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Nov. 21, 2019 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans won 20-17.
5 / 17

An image from the Nov. 21, 2019 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans won 20-17.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Dec. 8, 2019 regular season home game against the Denver Broncos. The Texans lost 24-38
6 / 17

An image from the Dec. 8, 2019 regular season home game against the Denver Broncos. The Texans lost 24-38

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Dec. 1, 2019 regular season home game against the New England Patriots. The Texans won 28-22.
7 / 17

An image from the Dec. 1, 2019 regular season home game against the New England Patriots. The Texans won 28-22.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Oct. 6, 2019 regular season home game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Texans won 53-32.
8 / 17

An image from the Oct. 6, 2019 regular season home game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Texans won 53-32.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Dec. 1, 2019 regular season home game against the New England Patriots. The Texans won 28-22.
9 / 17

An image from the Dec. 1, 2019 regular season home game against the New England Patriots. The Texans won 28-22.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Nov. 21, 2019 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans won 20-17.
10 / 17

An image from the Nov. 21, 2019 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans won 20-17.

Cato Cataldo
An image from the Dec. 1, 2019 regular season home game against the New England Patriots. The Texans won 28-22.
11 / 17

An image from the Dec. 1, 2019 regular season home game against the New England Patriots. The Texans won 28-22.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Oct. 6, 2019 regular season home game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Texans won 53-32.
12 / 17

An image from the Oct. 6, 2019 regular season home game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Texans won 53-32.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Sept. 15, 2019 regular season home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 13-12.
13 / 17

An image from the Sept. 15, 2019 regular season home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 13-12.

CASSIE STRICKER
An image from the Sept. 15, 2019 regular season home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 13-12.
14 / 17

An image from the Sept. 15, 2019 regular season home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 13-12.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Sept. 22, 2019 regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Texans won 27-20.
15 / 17

An image from the Sept. 22, 2019 regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Texans won 27-20.

Zachary Scott Tarrant ZacharyTarrant.com
An image from the Jan. 4, 2020 Wildcard Playoff Game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. The Texans won 22-19.
16 / 17

An image from the Jan. 4, 2020 Wildcard Playoff Game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. The Texans won 22-19.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 25, 2018 Texans preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Texans lost 20-21.
17 / 17

An image from the Aug. 25, 2018 Texans preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Texans lost 20-21.

ZACH TARRANT
