Laremy Tunsil writing his destiny | Daily Brew

In his first season as Houston Texan, Laremy Tunsil earned his first Pro Bowl nod and capped off the year negotiating his three-year contract extension.

"I felt like it was time to write my own destiny, if that makes sense, to put things in my own hands and to get it done," Tunsil said Monday. "You just have to bet on yourself, and that's what I did and I got the deal done. I'm extremely proud of myself and the team. I'm still speechless. Even though it was a couple of days ago that they made the announcement, I'm still speechless."

Tunsil, a 2016 first-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins, was traded to Houston on Sept. 1. He didn't expect to be suiting up for a new team before the start of the 2019 season, but Tunsil got to work immediately. Still adjusting to his new city, team and offense, Tunsil started in the Texans regular season opener at New Orleans just eight days later.

Now with his contract signed, Houston's starting left tackle can breathe a little easier. He now knows the playbook and his teammates. In fact, Tunsil is spending these days working out with quarterback Deshaun Watson. With the virtual offseason program now underway, he'll have a chance to get to know the new players making up the Texans 2020 roster.

"I'm extremely excited that the guys we've got coming in, they're all playmakers and I can't wait to work with them," Tunsil said.