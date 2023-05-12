Less air miles & no trips west for Texans in 2023

May 11, 2023 at 07:30 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

air-miles-story

*EDITOR'S NOTE: A similar version of this article was published earlier this offseason.

The 2023 regular season schedule has been announced for the Texans, and they know they won't log as many air miles in 2023 as they did in 2022.

The Texans also won't play a road contest west of Houston, and seven of their eight roadies will take place in the Eastern Time Zone.

They will fly a total of 14,834 miles, roundtrip, from Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to their respective road opponent cities next autumn. In 2022, they played a game each in the Pacific, Mountain, Central and Eastern time zones, and flew 15,826 air miles.

The shortest road trip is against AFC South foe Tennessee, who they face in Week 15. The distance from IAH to Nashville (BNA) is 1,314 air miles. Houston was victorious there against the Titans in 2022 and has won three of the last four times they've visited the Music City.

The road game against the Jets in Week 14 will feature the Texans' longest flight, as they'll travel 2,800 air miles to-and-from Newark International Airport (EWR).

2019, which saw the Texans fly overseas for a game in London, proved to be the season with the most miles traveled in franchise history. That year, the Texans flew 21,312 miles.

The Texans fly United Airlines to all away games.

Single game tickets on sale now!

Table inside Article
2023 ROAD OPPONENT (AIRPORT)ROUNDTRIP MILES FROM IAH
WEEK 1: BALTIMORE RAVENS (BWI)2,460
WEEK 3: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (JAX)1,630
WEEK 5: ATLANTA FALCONS (ATL)1,374
WEEK 8: CAROLINA PANTHERS (CLT)1,822
WEEK 10: CINCINNATI BENGALS (CVG)1,742
WEEK 14: NEW YORK JETS (EWR)2,800
WEEK 15: TENNESSEE TITANS (BNA)1,314
WEEK 18: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (IND)1,692
TOTAL14,834

