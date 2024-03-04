 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Let's do it: Ranking the Texans jerseys

Mar 04, 2024 at 03:25 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

3124-3-color-uniform

The future is here.

In April, the Houston Texans will unveil new uniforms and the next wave of football history will happen in brand-new threads.

With all that in mind, we must rank the jerseys from the Texans' past.

These ranking are un-scientific, but based on how the team performed in them, how fans felt about them, and, most importantly, how much I liked them!

You will likely disagree, and that's fine.

But this is our ranking, and we're going to roll with it. Please share YOUR rankings with us.

1. Battle Red jersey

With all that out of the way, here we go: the Battle Red jersey was the best.

Houston didn't debut those jerseys until November of the 2003 season, which was the franchise's second year. Every year after, the Texans would wear the Battle Red once, or twice, and sometimes three times per season. The fans loved them, the players loved them, and the team wound up wearing all three color pants in conjunction with the red tops at least once. (I was partial to the white pants/red tops combo, with the red helmets, personally.)

2. Color Rush jersey

It's a bit of a minor upset, but not really. When they debuted on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 of the 2017 season, fans were pumped to see these. The NFL started having teams wear Color Rush unis the year before in 2016 on Thursday nights, but the Texans' game that year was at New England. The Patriots color rush scheme was similar, so Houston had to wear the standard Liberty White tops that evening. But the next season, at Cincinnati, the Texans wore the Color Rush outfit, upset the Bengals on the road, and did quite well in those unis the few times they wore them for the next for seven years. In 2023 at home against the Cardinals, they added a red helmet to the Color Rush jerseys and pants and had a super clean look. And they won.

All-time, they were 5-2 in that combo. That .714 winning percentage is far-and-away the best mark of all the different combos the Texans have worn.

3. Deep Steel Blue

The O.G. of Texans jerseys, it's been worn at NRG Stadium and on the road quite a bit when the home team went with white. Interestingly enough, the first regular season appearance of this one didn't occur until Week 2 of the inaugural season. The Texans were in the Liberty White jersey for the 19-10 franchise-opening win over the Cowboys. But the next week, Houston was in blue at San Diego, and the Chargers left them black-and-blue after a 24-3 dismantling at Qualcomm Stadium. Quarterback David Carr was sacked NINE times...yes, NINE times, Bueller...in that one, and the Chargers took a 14-0 lead and never looked back.

4. Liberty White

The standard road jersey of the Texans, this also looked best with the Liberty White pants. Running back Arian Foster called that combo "The Icy Whites", and typically the team wore that duo at home to start the season. However, it was fitting that the first game in franchise history was in the white tops and blue bottoms, and the last game in which they wore those unis was at Baltimore in the playoffs.

So what do you think, Texans fans? Agree with the rankings? Disagree? Tell me YOUR ranking as we prepare for the new uniforms to drop!

Great shots of the Texans uniforms

The Texans have worn some great uniforms in some big games. Here are some of the best shots featuring all of the Texans uniforms.

dolphins_sideline_celebration
1 / 122
HOUSTON - August 12: Mario Williams #90 Houston Texans, right, runs past Chris Bober #67 Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans August 12, 2006 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER:User expressly acknowleges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bill Baptist/ via Getty Images)
2 / 122

HOUSTON - August 12: Mario Williams #90 Houston Texans, right, runs past Chris Bober #67 Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans August 12, 2006 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER:User expressly acknowleges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bill Baptist/ via Getty Images)

Bill Baptist/2006 Bill Baptist
wong_dive_bears
3 / 122
safety_cowboys
4 / 122
©2002 Phil Miller/Mark Green Photography
sharper_celebration_bills
5 / 122
stanley_jets
6 / 122
oline_bills
7 / 122
HOUSTON - August 12: Mario Williams #90 Houston Texans, right, runs past Chris Bober #67 Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans August 12, 2006 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER:User expressly acknowleges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bill Baptist/ via Getty Images)
8 / 122

HOUSTON - August 12: Mario Williams #90 Houston Texans, right, runs past Chris Bober #67 Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans August 12, 2006 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER:User expressly acknowleges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bill Baptist/ via Getty Images)

Bill Baptist/2006 Bill Baptist
HOUSTON - August 12: Mario Williams #90 Houston Texans, right, runs past Chris Bober #67 Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans August 12, 2006 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER:User expressly acknowleges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bill Baptist/ via Getty Images)
9 / 122

HOUSTON - August 12: Mario Williams #90 Houston Texans, right, runs past Chris Bober #67 Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans August 12, 2006 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER:User expressly acknowleges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bill Baptist/ via Getty Images)

Bill Baptist/2006 Bill Baptist
mario_TD
10 / 122
robinson_return_jets
11 / 122
payne_niners
12 / 122
davis_td_jets
13 / 122
_BB11149
14 / 122
glenn_coleman_jets
15 / 122
sharper_celebration
16 / 122
wright_steelers_return
17 / 122
johnson td celebration
18 / 122
Evan Vucci
_BB11338
19 / 122
johnson_sprint_bills
20 / 122
_BB11304
21 / 122
johnson_jets
22 / 122
glenn_intros_bears
23 / 122
_BB11140
24 / 122
HOUSTON - August 12: Mario Williams #90 Houston Texans, right, runs past Chris Bober #67 Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans August 12, 2006 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER:User expressly acknowleges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bill Baptist/ via Getty Images)
25 / 122

HOUSTON - August 12: Mario Williams #90 Houston Texans, right, runs past Chris Bober #67 Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans August 12, 2006 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER:User expressly acknowleges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bill Baptist/ via Getty Images)

Bill Baptist/2006 Bill Baptist
Foster 3rd TD_M7V3652
26 / 122
photo
27 / 122
deloach_rush_bills
28 / 122
miller_td_cowboys
29 / 122
payne_sack_endzone
30 / 122
bradford_td_bears
31 / 122
carr_td_jaguars
32 / 122
_BB11077
33 / 122
_BB11013
34 / 122
cushing-sanchez-postgame_M7V6666
35 / 122
Bill Baptist
bedell_hodgdon
36 / 122
barwin_sack
37 / 122
busing-INT_H1K7556
38 / 122
Bill Baptist
carr_celebration
39 / 122
cowboys_coin_toss_newestmain090802
40 / 122
barber-td
41 / 122
David J. Phillip
Slaton td_M7V8504
42 / 122
wells_td_titans
43 / 122
polk_tackle_titans
44 / 122
HOUSTON - DECEMBER 13: Mario Williams #90 of the Houston Texans celebrates a sack during the NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Reliant Stadium on December 13, 2007 in Houston, Texas. Williams had 3.5 sacks in the game .(Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
45 / 122

HOUSTON - DECEMBER 13: Mario Williams #90 of the Houston Texans celebrates a sack during the NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Reliant Stadium on December 13, 2007 in Houston, Texas. Williams had 3.5 sacks in the game .(Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Thomas B. Shea/2007 Getty Images
ryans_fans
46 / 122
robinson_postgame_colts
47 / 122
peek_fans_titans
48 / 122
peek_rush_colts
49 / 122
stanley_endzone_titans
50 / 122
New York Jets Running back Leon Washington (29) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, September 13, 2009 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Bill Baptist)
51 / 122

New York Jets Running back Leon Washington (29) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, September 13, 2009 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Bill Baptist)

Bill Baptist
glenn_arms_panthers
52 / 122
dre_upsidedown
53 / 122
dline_titans_cropped
54 / 122
daniels_arms
55 / 122
davis_td_colts
56 / 122
babin_tackle_titans
57 / 122
evans_wong_panthers
58 / 122
andre_grab
59 / 122
Jacksonville Jaguars 31 - Houston Texans 24
60 / 122

Jacksonville Jaguars 31 - Houston Texans 24

Mike Welsch
davis_rush_panthers
61 / 122
fg_block_colts
62 / 122
anderson_ryans_jump
63 / 122
johnson_catch_panthers
64 / 122
brown_kickoff_titans
65 / 122
New York Jets Running back Leon Washington (29) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, September 13, 2009 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Bill Baptist)
66 / 122

New York Jets Running back Leon Washington (29) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, September 13, 2009 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Bill Baptist)

Bill Baptist
A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
67 / 122

A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

mckinney_titans
68 / 122
glenn_fans_panthers
69 / 122
A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
70 / 122

A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A Dec 04, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 13 game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
71 / 122

A Dec 04, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 13 game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
72 / 122

A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
73 / 122

A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Nov. 21, 2019 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans won 20-17.
74 / 122

An image from the Nov. 21, 2019 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans won 20-17.

Michelle C. Watson
An image from the Oct. 25, 2018 regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins. The Texans won 42-23.
75 / 122

An image from the Oct. 25, 2018 regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins. The Texans won 42-23.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Oct. 25, 2018 regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins. The Texans won 42-23.
76 / 122

An image from the Oct. 25, 2018 regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins. The Texans won 42-23.

Zachary Scott Tarrant, ZacharyTarrant.com/Zachary Scott Tarrant ZacharyTarrant.com
A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
77 / 122

A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
78 / 122

A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
79 / 122

A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Mike Welsch/Houston Texans
A Dec 04, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 13 game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
80 / 122

A Dec 04, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 13 game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle C. Watson/© 2022 HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 04, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 13 game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
81 / 122

A Dec 04, 2022 image from the Regular Season week 13 game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the Nov. 21, 2019 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans won 20-17.
82 / 122

An image from the Nov. 21, 2019 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans won 20-17.

Michelle C. Watson
An image from the Sept. 14, 2017 regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans won 13-9.
83 / 122

An image from the Sept. 14, 2017 regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans won 13-9.

Matt Patterson/Matt Patterson
An image from the Nov. 21, 2019 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans won 20-17.
84 / 122

An image from the Nov. 21, 2019 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans won 20-17.

CASSIE STRICKER
An image from the Sept. 14, 2017 regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans won 13-9.
85 / 122

An image from the Sept. 14, 2017 regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans won 13-9.

Matt Patterson/Matt Patterson
An image from the Sept. 14, 2017 regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans won 13-9.
86 / 122

An image from the Sept. 14, 2017 regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans won 13-9.

Matt Patterson/Matt Patterson
An image from the Sept. 14, 2017 regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans won 13-9.
87 / 122

An image from the Sept. 14, 2017 regular season away game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans won 13-9.

Matt Patterson/Matt Patterson
wong_rush_cowboys
88 / 122
dre_td_vikings
89 / 122
watt_td
90 / 122
dre_flip_vikings
91 / 122
robinson_kneel_chiefs
92 / 122
sharper_moss_vikings
93 / 122
wells_open_field
94 / 122
payne_rush_chargers
95 / 122
walker_rush
96 / 122
payne_cowboys
97 / 122
pitts_block_chargers
98 / 122
sharper_vertical
99 / 122
mckinney_dolphins
100 / 122
mckinney_colts
101 / 122
Houston Texans wide receiver Jacoby Jones (12) catches a touchdown pass as New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Wilhite (24) and Brandon Meriweather (31) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2010 in Houston. The Texans won 34-27 for their first winning season.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
102 / 122

Houston Texans wide receiver Jacoby Jones (12) catches a touchdown pass as New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Wilhite (24) and Brandon Meriweather (31) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2010 in Houston. The Texans won 34-27 for their first winning season.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP2010
FINAL_DeMecy_Cody_huddle
103 / 122
johnson_newman_cowboys
104 / 122
johnson_down_vikings
105 / 122
johnson_dirt_colts
106 / 122
ioane_vikings
107 / 122
greenwood_chiefs
108 / 122
foreman_rush
109 / 122
Arizona Cardinals' Gerald Hayes (54) flips over Houston Texans' Andre Johnson as Johnson heads in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals defeated the Texans 28-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
110 / 122

Arizona Cardinals' Gerald Hayes (54) flips over Houston Texans' Andre Johnson as Johnson heads in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals defeated the Texans 28-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/AP2009
carr_release_chargers
111 / 122
dre_run_chiefs
112 / 122
foley_manning_colts
113 / 122
glenn_strut
114 / 122
dre_catch_chiefs
115 / 122
foreman_dolphins
116 / 122
carr_intros_cowboys
117 / 122
New York Jets Running back Leon Washington (29) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, September 13, 2009 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Bill Baptist)
118 / 122

New York Jets Running back Leon Washington (29) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, September 13, 2009 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Bill Baptist)

Bill Baptist
Cody INT_BB26011
119 / 122
davis_td_chiefs
120 / 122
brown_teammates
121 / 122
carr_pregame_colts
122 / 122
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wrapping up the combine...and looking ahead | Daily Brew

The combine is finished in Indianapolis, and now the focus shifts to free agency and the NFL Draft.
news

Nick Caserio tidbits, free agency looms and more | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans continue to evaluate NFL Draft hopefuls in Indianapolis, and Executive V.P./General Manager Nick Caserio met with the media yesterday. 
news

A recap of Day 1, and the Texans get a report card | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans continue to evaluate Draft prospects at the Combine in Indianapolis. Plus, the players gave their grades on several key parts of the organization.
news

Texans return to Combine a year later in a different spot | Daily Brew

It's been a wild year of progress for the Houston Texans. They're back in Indianapolis for the Combine, and there are so many different questions now versus this time in 2023.
news

The Combine is here! | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans have a strong presence at the Combine this week in Indianapolis, as they evaluate the latest crop of NFL Draft hopefuls.
news

Another signing, 2 interesting journeys and Tank Dell | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will be in Indianapolis next week for the Combine. They also signed another player on Wednesday, and are slated to fly a bit more in 2024 than they did in 2023.
news

Texans to travel a bit more in 2024 vs. 2023

The Houston Texans will fly nearly 2,000 more miles, roundtrip, in 2024 than they did last fall.
news

Some signings, an Andre Johnson connection and fan questions | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans made a few additions to the roster recently, and Andre Johnson has a cool connection to the UFL.
news

Free Agent interest in Houston, candy & a new era | Fans Wanna Know

Houston Texans fans asked Drew Dougherty of Texans TV about why a free agent would want to sign with the club, the new uniforms and much more.
news

Hoops, HBD, a quiet week...and more 'Dre | Daily Brew

C.J. Stroud played basketball, it's Dameon Pierce's birthday and Andre Johnson had a whole show dedicated to him over the weekend.
news

Tank Dell and Andre Johnson, plus fan questions | Daily Brew

Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson was back in the building on Wednesday and shared his thoughts on how honored he is to be headed to Canton.
Advertising