2023-watt-letter
J.J. Watt's heartfelt letter to H-Town
5x 1st Team All-Pro, 5x Pro Bowler, 3x NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Texans All-Time Sack Leader and NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, J.J. Watt wrote a special letter to his fans in Houston before his induction into the Texans Ring of Honor on Sunday, October 1.
Sep 27, 2023

H-Town, 

Where do I begin?

Twelve years ago, I sat there in New York City on draft night not knowing where I'd end up, not knowing what my life might look like the next day or where I'd be calling home for the next however many years. I was just a kid who was excited to be living out the dream that so many of us have had since we were running around in the backyard.  

Then the moment came. "With the 11th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select J.J. Watt, defensive end from Wisconsin."

This is crazy. I just got drafted in the first round. Hug my parents, hug my brothers, hug my high school coaches. Damn, I gotta get to the stage. Somebody hands me a hat: Houston.  

I'd never been to Houston. I didn't know much about it. Got back to my hotel room that night, clicked onto social media, saw the draft party boos. That's ok, they don't know me. No worries, just a new challenge and a new opportunity to change some peoples' minds.

Next morning, hop on a plane, land in Houston. This is it. This is my home now. Let’s get to work.
watt-letter-photo2

From the first moment I stepped off that plane in Houston twelve years ago to this moment, as you're reading this right now, all I've wanted to do is make you proud. I knew it wouldn't be easy. I knew it was going to take a lot of work. I knew I would have to put in the effort to earn your trust, to learn your history, to appreciate what makes this city so special.   

Thankfully, I had an abundance of incredible people to help me do that. From teammates and coaches to trainers, equipment staff, cafeteria workers, Houston legends, athletes, artists, media members, restaurant workers and everyone in between.

watt-letter-photo
This city welcomed me as one of their own. YOU welcomed me as one of your own.

We've been through a lot together. Some incredible highs and some horrific lows. But we always did it together.  

Twelve years ago, when I stepped off that plane, I wasn't entirely sure what lied ahead. 

Today, every single time I step off a plane in Houston, I feel one thing… 

Houston is Family.  

Forever.

I love you H-Town. And I can’t wait to see you on Sunday. - J.J. Watt
back to top

Related Content

news

Battle Red Alert &  T.J. Watt's..."obscure"...memory of J.J.| Daily Brew

The Texans are wearing the Battle Red helmets and jerseys this Sunday, T.J. Watt has an "obscure" memory of his brother, and much more.
news

DeMeco Ryans reflects on friend and former teammate J.J. Watt

DeMeco Ryans reflects on his friendship with former teammate J.J. Watt ahead of his induction in the Ring of Honor. 
news

DeMeco Ryans named GMFB's "Coach of the Week," Watt's return | Daily Brew

DeMeco Ryan is named GMFB's "Coach of the Week" after his first win as head coach, the biggest moments from Week 3, plus J.J. Watt Week is here.
news

Watt a Week!

In honor of Watt's return to NRG Stadium for his Ring of Honor induction, we've supersized our J.J. Watt content this week. 
news

Built differently: J.J. Watt made big first impression after 2011 NFL Draft

The first few hours J.J. Watt spent in Houston were indicative of how his career with the Texans would go.
news

Tank Dell, Wheaties, Point Break | Daily Brew

The latest Daily Brew zeroes in on rookie WR Tank Dell, J.J. Watt on a Wheaties box and a few other fun tidbits.
news

J.J. Watt to be featured on Wheaties cereal box

J.J. Watt will be the latest star athlete to grace the cover of the famous orange Wheaties box.
news

J.J. Watt joins CBS, Mexican College Football hits Houston, big, bad news day for AFC South | Daily Brew

Big announcements from J.J. Watt, Mexican college football and division foes in the AFC South headline this Friday edition of Daily Brew.
news

J.J. Watt announces next step in career, joining CBS as NFL studio analyst

J.J. Watt breaks the news that he will be joining CBS Sports as an NFL analyst this fall. 
news

Who would you add? Plus, Happy Texans bday | Daily Brew

The All-32 NFL Draft is re-visited. If you don't know what that means, no sweat. Just read below and then do one with your friends.
news

C.J. Stroud chatter, J.J. Watt's next move...and Bo Jackson | Daily Brew

QB C.J. Stroud, Ring of Honoree J.J. Watt and SuperHero Bo Jackson all check in on the latest Daily Brew.