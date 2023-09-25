Watt a Week!

The Houston Texans will be inducting J.J. Watt into their Ring of Honor during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former three-time Defensive Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year is the third member to be inducted into the Ring of Honor, joining the late Texans Founder Robert C. McNair and Andre Johnson.

In honor of Watt's return to NRG Stadium, we've supersized our J.J. Watt content this week. Every day, we will have a favorite Watt memory, fun story or memorable highlight from his 10 seasons with the Houston Texans. To kick things off, let's start at the very beginning with Watt's big first impression following Draft Day.

On Sunday, Watt has a jam-packed day for his Ring of Honor induction.

On the field before kickoff, Watt will be "Repping H-Town." He will assume his duties as Texans Coin Toss Captain along with Steelers Coin Toss Captain and brother T.J. Watt.

