Watt a Week!

Sep 25, 2023 at 05:17 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans will be inducting J.J. Watt into their Ring of Honor during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former three-time Defensive Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year is the third member to be inducted into the Ring of Honor, joining the late Texans Founder Robert C. McNair and Andre Johnson.

In honor of Watt's return to NRG Stadium, we've supersized our J.J. Watt content this week. Every day, we will have a favorite Watt memory, fun story or memorable highlight from his 10 seasons with the Houston Texans. To kick things off, let's start at the very beginning with Watt's big first impression following Draft Day.

All week on Texans Radio, we'll be asking players and guests about their Watt memories. On Wednesday night, stay tuned for a special "Texans Matchup" at 8 p.m. CT on SportsRadio 610. John Harris will not only recap the best moments from the win at Jacksonville, he'll also have a special segment on Watt.

On Sunday, Watt has a jam-packed day for his Ring of Honor induction. For the pregame festivities, he'll be visiting live with SportsRadio 610, holding a press conference for local media and doing a pregame interview with NFL Today on CBS.

On the field before kickoff, Watt will be "Repping H-Town." He will assume his duties as Texans Coin Toss Captain along with Steelers Coin Toss Captain and brother T.J. Watt.

At halftime, Watt will be formally inducted into the Ring of Honor with his family, the McNairs, Andre Johnson and nearly 90 Texans Legends in attendance for the Legends Homecoming presented by Ford. Watt will make a broadcast appearance during the third quarter on CBS. Texans TV will mic up Watt and follow him all day. Stay tuned for the recap and plenty more Watt surprises throughout the week, like Watt-themed merch and giveaways on Gameday!

Kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers is Sunday at noon CT on CBS and Sports Radio 610.

