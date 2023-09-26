DeMeco Ryans named GMFB's "Coach of the Week," Watt's return | Daily Brew

Happy Victory Tuesday! The Houston Texans might be done riding the high of Sunday's win, but we're most definitely not because...
The accolades keep rolling in for Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. First, he received the game ball from Cal McNair for his first win as head coach. This morning, NFL Network's Peter Schrager named "Good Morning Football" named Ryans their "Coach of the Week."
"The Texans were down four different offensive linemen on Sunday and went into Jacksonville on the road into a division champion's building and DeMeco Ryans and the Texans found a way to win," Schrager said. "They put up their most points in two seasons. They had an offensive outpouring from their quarterback, C.J. Stroud, but the defense also silenced Trevor Lawrence."
Check out the full clip:
John Harris broke down all the big plays that led to Sunday's win in this week's Harris Hits.
In his first start of the season, LB Blake Cashman came up big for two defensive takeaways against the Jaguars.
Plus, S Jimmie Ward made his debut as a Texan after missing the first two games with a hip injury. Ryans discussed what the 10-year veteran's return means to the defense.
The Texans will turn the page to Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers which is Legends Homecoming presented by Ford and J.J. Watt's Ring of Honor ceremony at halftime. In honor of Watt's return to NRG Stadium, we've got a busy week of Watt content.
Check out Drew Dougherty’s recap of J.J. Watt's very first visit to NRG Stadium after he was drafted.
Sunday's game against the Steelers kicks off at 12 pm CT on CBS.