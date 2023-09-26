DeMeco Ryans named GMFB's "Coach of the Week," Watt's return | Daily Brew

Happy Victory Tuesday! The Houston Texans might be done riding the high of Sunday's win, but we're most definitely not because...

The accolades keep rolling in for Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. First, he received the game ball from Cal McNair for his first win as head coach. This morning, NFL Network's Peter Schrager named "Good Morning Football" named Ryans their "Coach of the Week."

"The Texans were down four different offensive linemen on Sunday and went into Jacksonville on the road into a division champion's building and DeMeco Ryans and the Texans found a way to win," Schrager said. "They put up their most points in two seasons. They had an offensive outpouring from their quarterback, C.J. Stroud, but the defense also silenced Trevor Lawrence."