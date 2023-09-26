DeMeco Ryans named GMFB's "Coach of the Week," Watt's return | Daily Brew

Sep 26, 2023 at 09:47 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

16x9_Thumbnail_DB DeMeco Win

Happy Victory Tuesday! The Houston Texans might be done riding the high of Sunday's win, but we're most definitely not because...

The accolades keep rolling in for Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. First, he received the game ball from Cal McNair for his first win as head coach. This morning, NFL Network's Peter Schrager named "Good Morning Football" named Ryans their "Coach of the Week."

"The Texans were down four different offensive linemen on Sunday and went into Jacksonville on the road into a division champion's building and DeMeco Ryans and the Texans found a way to win," Schrager said. "They put up their most points in two seasons. They had an offensive outpouring from their quarterback, C.J. Stroud, but the defense also silenced Trevor Lawrence."

Check out the full clip:

John Harris broke down all the big plays that led to Sunday's win in this week's Harris Hits.

Harris Hits: Week 3 at Jacksonville

In his first start of the season, LB Blake Cashman came up big for two defensive takeaways against the Jaguars.

Blake Cashman makes "bigtime" plays in Texans W at Jacksonville

Plus, S Jimmie Ward made his debut as a Texan after missing the first two games with a hip injury. Ryans discussed what the 10-year veteran's return means to the defense.

Jimmie Ward's impact in long-awaited Texans debut

The Texans will turn the page to Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers which is Legends Homecoming presented by Ford and J.J. Watt's Ring of Honor ceremony at halftime. In honor of Watt's return to NRG Stadium, we've got a busy week of Watt content.

Watt a Week!

Check out Drew Dougherty’s recap of J.J. Watt's very first visit to NRG Stadium after he was drafted.

Sunday's game against the Steelers kicks off at 12 pm CT on CBS.

Related Content

news

Victory Monday! Shout outs after a Texans win | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans picked up their first win of the season on Sunday in Jacksonville, and here's the roundup of what made it happen.
news

QB health, a classic and a TV convo | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer breaks down the week heading into the Jacksonville with top memories, top stories and what the Jaguars are saying.
news

Behind-the-scenes in Week 2, Nico Collins, Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce rumors | Daily Brew 

Check out some exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from Week 2, Nico Collins goes 1-on-1 to talk about his first 100-yard game, plus the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce rumors continue to heat up thanks to another Kelce. 
news

Back at it, Andre Johnson and Who's the Boss? | Daily Brew

The Texans are back on the field today, plus Andre Johnson and the Pro Football Hall of Fame is again a topic of discussion.
news

C.J. Stroud's impressive Houston debut, on to Jacksonville, Beyoncé Week | Daily Brew

What we learned from C.J. Stroud's performance Sunday, prepping for the Jaguars and increasing your odds for potential Beyoncé sightings around Houston. 
news

Turning points and C.J. Stroud's big day | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans fell to the Colts on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The morning after, here's a roundup of the main storylines.
news

Huge Crowd, High Schools and the Horseshoe | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer chimes in with his thoughts on the weekend's game against the Colts and much more.
news

First 2023 home game, Top-5 rookie QBs, J.J. Watt on coming home | Daily Brew

A historic matchup between quarterbacks, getting ready for the Colts and J.J. Watt looks ahead to his homecoming at NRG Stadium in a few weeks. 
news

Volume up, C.J. Stroud's early grade, "Hair on Fire" | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are hoping for a loud crowd in Sunday's opener at NRG Stadium, and QB C.J. Stroud graded out favorably in his NFL debut. 
news

Positives from Baltimore, gearing up for Indy, AI robots | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans take one last look at Baltimore film before turning the page to Indianapolis, plus AI robots were watching the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
news

What went down in Baltimore? | Daily Brew

 The Houston Texans begin their second week of the regular season with a look back at what happened Sunday at Baltimore, and a sneak peak ahead of this weekend's opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.
Advertising