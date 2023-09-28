J.J. Watt's letter to H-Town, C.J. Stroud praise, Swift-Kelce parody | Daily Brew

Happy Thursday! The Houston Texans are gearing up for a mega-Watt sized home game on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Watt family will be at NRG Stadium to see J.J. Watt's name going into the Ring of Honor. Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt will be trying to add to his six-sack total while also acknowledging his brother's big return to Houston. DeMeco Ryans will be looking to grab his first home win as head coach.