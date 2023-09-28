J.J. Watt's letter to H-Town, C.J. Stroud praise, Swift-Kelce parody | Daily Brew

Happy Thursday! The Houston Texans are gearing up for a mega-Watt sized home game on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Watt family will be at NRG Stadium to see J.J. Watt's name going into the Ring of Honor. Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt will be trying to add to his six-sack total while also acknowledging his brother's big return to Houston. DeMeco Ryans will be looking to grab his first home win as head coach.
But first, Watt wrote a letter to the city and his fans ahead of his Oct. 1 induction.
It's been a busy week for the five-time All-Pro, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year. On Wednesday, Watt appeared on The Pat McAfee Show talking about C.J. Stroud and the success he's had through the first three games.
"How 'bout them Houston Texans?" Watt said, smiling.
Stroud is off to a historic start:
On the defensive side of the ball, the Texans welcomed back safety Jalen Pitre to practice Wednesday. The second-year starting safety left in Week 1 at Baltimore after suffering a chest injury and had not practiced since then.
Pitre's status, Battle Red helmets and more are just a tip of the iceberg in Drew Dougherty's one-minute recap from Wednesday.
Tank Dell joined me for an exclusive one-on-one in the new and improved Deep Slant podcast studio. The rookie wide receiver said he "felt" a big game coming for him, loves hanging out with buddy C.J. and has big plans for the bye week…
And finally…
Have we heard enough of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Well, you still need to check out this parody from The Holderness Family, a nice recap of who Kelce is for all the Swifties.