Lots to love, 'Dre Day, and merchandise is on sale | Daily Brew

Happy Valentine's Day, Texans fans.
There's a lot to love about the team this year, and a lot to love about the future.
A guy from the past, Andre Johnson, is back in town and meeting with the media later this morning at NRG Stadium.
Last Thursday in Las Vegas he was introduced with the rest of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. The rest of the weekend saw him get fitted for the gold jacket he'll get when he's inducted this August in Canton. He also met with dozens of other Pro Football Hall of Famers and had an unforgettable experience.
Also, #MockDraftSZN is here and in full swing. The latest 'Mock Draft Roundup' for the Texans dropped last yesterday afternoon. The experts are split on who the Texans will take, as you can READ ABOUT HERE.
I huddled with Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris and we covered that topic, Andre's Hall of Fame career, as well as a re-draft scenario of 2023 that's totally gross. You can watch it on YouTube below.
Chad Reuter of NFL.com has an interesting piece on the AFC South teams and how their rookies performed in 2024. Check it out by clicking HERE.
Finally, the Texans are unveiling new uniforms this April. So get your hands on the OLD stuff, this weekend, at a deep discount. 60 percent off, inside the Houston Methodist Training Center. Details below...