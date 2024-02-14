Lots to love, 'Dre Day, and merchandise is on sale | Daily Brew

A guy from the past, Andre Johnson, is back in town and meeting with the media later this morning at NRG Stadium.

Last Thursday in Las Vegas he was introduced with the rest of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. The rest of the weekend saw him get fitted for the gold jacket he'll get when he's inducted this August in Canton. He also met with dozens of other Pro Football Hall of Famers and had an unforgettable experience.