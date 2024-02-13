Shakeup for Texans at #23 overall | Mock Draft Roundup, Post-Super Bowl

Help on the defensive front is still the most popular choice for Houston, according to mock drafters.

But the experts are divided on who the Texans will pick 23rd overall.

The 2024 NFL Draft is still over two months away, but the latest round of mock drafts are out this week. HoustonTexans.com gauged 36 of the more prominent mockers, and of those 36, six (16.7%) predicted Houston would select Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson and six (16.7%) believe the Texans will take defensive tackle Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton of Illinois.

Robinson was the most-mocked player to Houston in the first edition of the Mock Draft Roundup, and he accrued more choices in this round. But so did Newton.