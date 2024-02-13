 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Shakeup for Texans at #23 overall | Mock Draft Roundup, Post-Super Bowl

Feb 13, 2024 at 03:15 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

draft

Help on the defensive front is still the most popular choice for Houston, according to mock drafters.

But the experts are divided on who the Texans will pick 23rd overall.

The 2024 NFL Draft is still over two months away, but the latest round of mock drafts are out this week. HoustonTexans.com gauged 36 of the more prominent mockers, and of those 36, six (16.7%) predicted Houston would select Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson and six (16.7%) believe the Texans will take defensive tackle Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton of Illinois.

Robinson was the most-mocked player to Houston in the first edition of the Mock Draft Roundup, and he accrued more choices in this round. But so did Newton.

Additionally, there were three players who also were mocked to the Texans by three experts apiece: offensive lineman Troy Fautanu of Washington, Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy, II and LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas, Jr.

UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu and cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell of Toledo and Kool-Aid McKinstry of Alabama were mocked to Houston by two experts, apiece.

The real draft begins Thursday, April 25 in Detroit.

Overall, 26 of 36 (72.2%) of the mock drafts see the Texans adding a defensive player in the first round.

10 of the 36 think Houston goes with a defensive end, and 10 more believe they'll go with a defensive tackle.

Six of the 36 predict the Texans taking a cornerback.

Table inside Article
MOCK DRAFT TEXANS SELECTION
1. HOUSTONTEXANS.COM/DRAFTTAKEOVER.COM (JOHN HARRIS DE CHOP ROBINSON, PENN STATE
2. NFL.COM (LANCE ZIERLEIN) DE CHOP ROBINSON, PENN STATE
3. FANTASY LIFE (MATTHEW FREEDMAN) DE CHOP ROBINSON, PENN STATE
4. THE RINGER (DANNY KELLY) DE CHOP ROBINSON, PENN STATE
5. CBS SPORTS (RYAN WILSON) DE CHOP ROBINSON, PENN STATE
6. NFL.COM (DANIEL JEREMIAH) DE CHOP ROBINSON, PENN STATE
1. ESPN (MEL KIPER, JR.) DT JER’ZHAN NEWTON, ILLINOIS
2. CBS SPORTS (JOSH EDWARDS) DT JER’ZHAN NEWTON, ILLINOIS
3. USA TODAY (NATE DAVIS) DT JER’ZHAN NEWTON, ILLINOIS
4. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (TREVOR SIKKEMA) DT JER’ZHAN NEWTON, ILLINOIS
5. 33RD TEAM (CONNOR LIVESAY) DT JER’ZHAN NEWTON, ILLINOIS
6. BLEACHER REPORT (SCOUTING DEPARTMENT) DT JER’ZHAN NEWTON, ILLINOIS
1. NFL.COM (BUCKY BROOKS) OL TROY FAUTANU, WASHINGTON
2. WALTER FOOTBALL (WALTER CHEREPINSKY) OL TROY FAUTANU, WASHINGTON
3. THE ATHLETIC (DIANTE LEE) OL TROY FAUTANU, WASHINGTON
1. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (LUKE EASTERLING) DT BYRON MURPHY, II, TEXAS
2. THE DRAFT NETWORK (KEITH SANCHEZ) DT BYRON MURPHY, II, TEXAS
3. DRAFT COUNTDOWN (SHANE HALLAM) DT BYRON MURPHY, II, TEXAS
1. USA TODAY (DOUG FARRAR) WR BRIAN THOMAS, JR., LSU
2. PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (OLIVER HODGKINSON) WR BRIAN THOMAS, JR., LSU
3. THE ATHLETIC (NICK BAUMGARDNER) WR BRIAN THOMAS, JR., LSU
1. CBS SPORTS (TOM FORNELLI) DE LAIATU LATU, UCLA
2. SPORTING NEWS (VINNIE IYER) DE LAIATU LATU, UCLA
1. ESPN (MATT MILLER) CB KOOL-AID MCKINSTRY, ALABAMA
2. FANTASY PROS (ANDREW ERICKSON) CB KOOL-AID MCKINSTRY, ALABAMA
1. NFL.COM (CYNTHIA FRELUND) CB QUINYON MITCHELL, TOLEDO
2. SHARP FOOTBALL ANALYSIS (RYAN MCCRYSTAL) CB QUINYON MITCHELL, TOLEDO
WALTER FOOTBALL (CHARLIE CAMPBELL) DE JARED VERSE, FLORIDA STATE
PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (ADAM CAPLAN) DT LEONARD TAYLOR, III MIAMI
OURLADS DE BRALEN TRICE, WASHINGTON
CBS SPORTS (CHRIS TRAPASSO) CB COOPER DEJEAN, IOWA
THE ATHLETIC (DANE BRUGLER) OL TALIESE FUAGA, OREGON ST.
FOX SPORTS (ROB RANG) OT PATRICK PAUL, HOUSTON
PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (IAN CUMMINGS) OL KINGSLEY SUAMATAIA, BYU
NFL.COM (CHAD REUTER) OL TYLER GUYTON, OKLAHOMA STATE
NFL.COM (ERIC EDHOLM) CB NATE WIGGINS, CLEMSON

Related Content

news

Experts predict help in trenches for Texans | Mock Draft Roundup, 1.0

The first Houston Texans Mock Draft Roundup of 2024 has the experts leaning heavily towards the Texans taking a defensive or offensive lineman at 23rd overall.
news

Defense is the choice at #2 | FINAL Mock Draft Roundup

In the final Mock Draft Roundup of 2023, the majority of experts from around the media landscape predict the Texans will take an edge defender at second overall. 
news

Offense the choice at #12 | FINAL Mock Draft Roundup

The Texans own the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the experts are split over who they'll take. But Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the most-mocked player to Houston in the final mock draft roundup.
news

Ohio State WR the popular pick for Texans at 12 | Mock Draft Roundup, 6.0 

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the most-mocked player to the Texans at 12th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

QB gap narrows at 2nd overall choice | Mock Draft Roundup, 6.0

Alabama QB Bryce Young is the most-mocked player to Houston at 2nd overall, but several other mock drafts have Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud headed to the Texans.
news

Intriguing Texans Mock Draft | Daily Brew

Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris did a mock draft for the Texans, and came up with some interesting results.
news

New favorite emerges for Texans at #12 | Mock Draft Roundup, 5.0

A talented pass-catcher is now the most-mocked player to the Texans at 12 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Young the choice for Texans at 2 overall? | Mock Draft Roundup, 5.0

The latest round of NFL Mock Drafts are out, and most predict the Houston Texans will take Alabama QB Bryce Young second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

D-Line the call at 12th overall? | Mock Draft Roundup, 4.0

In the latest crop of mock drafts, more than half the experts believe the Texans will use the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on a defensive lineman.
news

Tide turns for Texans at #2 overall | Mock Draft Roundup, 4.0

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the overwhelming choice by the mock drafters for the Texans at 2nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

WR the choice at #12 for Texans | Mock Draft Roundup, 3.0

In the latest round of mock drafts since the Combine, experts have the Texans taking a wide receiver with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Advertising