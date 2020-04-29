Meet the Rookie: OT Charlie Heck

Apr 29, 2020 at 06:06 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Meet the Houston Texans' fourth-round draft pick, offensive tackle Charlie Heck.

-Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri

-6-8, 311 pounds

-Heck said he was downstairs playing Ping Pong with a friend when the Texans called him during the draft.

-As a Tarheel, Heck started 12 games his senior year at left tackle after starting 11 games at right tackle as a junior.

-Heck was selected ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after North Carolina's season-opening victory over South Carolina in 2019.

-He helped lead his Rockhurst High School team to a 12-2 record and the Missouri Class 6A state championship game.

-His dad, Andy, drafted 15th overall in 1989, was a 12-year NFL veteran. He currently is the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line coach under Andy Reid.

-Heck has three generations of football in his lineage. His grandfather, Andy's dad, also played college football.

-Charlie's older brother Jon was four-year starter (2013-16) at right tackle for North Carolina and now is the Tar Heels' assistant strength and conditioning coach.

-Heck's has been working out with help from his brother and his mom's Peloton.

"There's been a lot of home gym workouts. It's been everything from prescribed workouts from my brother, who's a strength coach at UNC, to riding my mom's Peloton bike down in the basement. So, it's been everything."

-The Houston Texans selected Heck with the 20th pick in the fourth round (126th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

With the 126th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Texans select Charlie Heck.

