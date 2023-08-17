Miami week, Highlights from Day 1 and DeMeco joins Pat McAfee Show | Daily Brew

Aug 17, 2023 at 08:43 AM
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Get ready for a caffeine jolt to your system – joint practices are finally here! After four long years of solo training camp practices, the Houston Texans have FOUR scheduled joint practices, two with the Miami Dolphins and two with the New Orleans Saints. This week, Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins arrived in Houston to get some work with their preseason opponent ahead of Saturday's game.

The Texans literally "stole the show" during Wednesday's practice with a big exclamation point to end practice. John Harris details the pick-six "heard 'round Houston" and other fantastic plays from practice in the latest Harris Hits.

Some of the other big plays included a three-touchdown day by Tank Dell, a Christian Harris interception and more. Read about the Hottest Headlines from Day 15 of camp.

Straight off the practice field, I caught up with S Eric Murray who was probably still a bit winded from all the running and celebrating. We chatted about his reaction to Pitre's play, facing WR Tyreek Hill and more.

Drew Dougherty caught up with DL Kurt Hinish who raved about the slighter lower humidity for Wednesday's practice and ranked his favorite famous Kurts. Find out who beat Nirvana's Kurt Cobain for the No. 1 spot in Drew's Dozen.

And in case you missed it, DeMeco Ryans was on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday discussing the rookies and cracking jokes:

Advertising