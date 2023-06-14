Minicamp is over, Mike Leach to the Hall, 1990's news | Daily Brew

Wednesday's Daily Brew has an extra large ice cube in it to cool you off. Veteran minicamp is finished, so the players are off until training camp. Plus, we have a little more on J.J. Watt in retirement, some Mike Leach news, and we go back to the 1990's.
Head Coach DeMeco Ryans liked what he saw in the ramp up before the 6-week break.
Ryans' former teammates, J.J. Watt has a lot "in the works", but shared his number one goal for these early days of retirement.
Watt's a big fan of the "phenomenal" Will Anderson, Jr., and is even open to talking with him this fall.
No: Watt's not going to sign a 1-day contract and retire as a Texan. He explained why in the Tweet below.
Rookie C.J. Stroud continues to do some nice things through the early half of June. He and the Texans won't be back on the field again until Training Camp in late July.
Keep your eyes on LB Christian Harris. The second-year linebacker was profiled here by Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle.
MIKE LEACH NEWS
-The winningest coach in the history of the program is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame this fall. Many of you already know, but I worked on TV at the FOX affiliate (KJTV-FOX34) in Lubbock from 2005 through 2009. I also hosted Leach's TV show. I have a zillion stories about the man.
-Speaking of Leach, here's a fun little clip from the "Email a question" segment of that show.
ELSEWHERE...IN THE 1990'S
-I saw "Return of the Mack" trending on Twitter today. The tweets were solid.
-Happy Anniversary to the 1994-95 Houston Rockets. That remains one of my favorite teams, regardless of the sport.