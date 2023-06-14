Minicamp is over, Mike Leach to the Hall, 1990's news | Daily Brew

Jun 14, 2023 at 01:48 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brewball

Wednesday's Daily Brew has an extra large ice cube in it to cool you off. Veteran minicamp is finished, so the players are off until training camp. Plus, we have a little more on J.J. Watt in retirement, some Mike Leach news, and we go back to the 1990's.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans liked what he saw in the ramp up before the 6-week break.

Ryans' former teammates, J.J. Watt has a lot "in the works", but shared his number one goal for these early days of retirement.

Watt's a big fan of the "phenomenal" Will Anderson, Jr., and is even open to talking with him this fall.

No: Watt's not going to sign a 1-day contract and retire as a Texan. He explained why in the Tweet below.

Rookie C.J. Stroud continues to do some nice things through the early half of June. He and the Texans won't be back on the field again until Training Camp in late July.

Keep your eyes on LB Christian Harris. The second-year linebacker was profiled here by Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle.

MIKE LEACH NEWS

-The winningest coach in the history of the program is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame this fall. Many of you already know, but I worked on TV at the FOX affiliate (KJTV-FOX34) in Lubbock from 2005 through 2009. I also hosted Leach's TV show. I have a zillion stories about the man.

-Speaking of Leach, here's a fun little clip from the "Email a question" segment of that show.

SGT - Promo

ELSEWHERE...IN THE 1990'S

-I saw "Return of the Mack" trending on Twitter today. The tweets were solid.

-Happy Anniversary to the 1994-95 Houston Rockets. That remains one of my favorite teams, regardless of the sport.

Related Content

news

Veteran Minicamp and J.J. Watt Ring of Honor reaction | Daily Brew

Veteran Minicamp is here, the world reacts to J.J. Watt's return to Houston and QB news in today's edition of Daily Brew.

news

J.J. Watt returns home, Aaron Rodgers at the Tonys | Daily Brew

Monday's Daily Brew is all about J.J. Watt being the 6.12.23 surprise, plus a hilarious college baseball interview and Aaron Rodgers at the Tonys.

news

Tytus Howard's big award and Texans go bowling | Daily Brew

Tytus Howard is the 2023 Black College Pro Player of the Year, the Texans wrap up OTAs with bowling, plus a science lesson that will make you instantly smarter are just a few of the hot Daily Brew topics for Friday.

news

Questions for Coach Ryans, rookie art and the end of a Scandoval | Daily Brew

This Thursday edition is as black as the Houston Texans latest tweet graphic and the shocking end of a three-week Vanderpump Rules Scandoval finale.

news

OTA recap and 2 Pop Culture defeats | Daily Brew

OTAs are finished, and only a couple minicamp practices remain between the Texans and a summer break. We hit the latest from Tuesday's work, and lamented the loss of a wrestling icon, and a phenomenal show.

news

Time change for Texans Preseason Schedule | Daily Brew

The Texans will now play their preseason game against the Dolphins at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 19.

news

Best NFL Ultimate 11 Trios in 2023 | Daily Brew

John Harris breaks down the best opposing offensive and defensive trios on the Houston Texans schedule in 2023.

news

DeMeco Ryans makes Houston's "Cool 100" List | Daily Brew

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans is named to inaugural Houston "Cool 100" list.

news

The List: Top opponent at each position | Daily Brew

Team analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris ranked the top opponents at each position group the Texans will face in 2023.

news

Robert Woods brings familiarity, experience in new offense | Daily Brew

When ten-year veteran Robert Woods decided to sign with the Houston Texans, his familiarity in the new offensive scheme was a major selling point: for Woods and the Texans.

news

More current Texans played at these 2 schools than any other | Daily Brew

Alabama and Ohio State have produced the most players currently on the Texans 90-man roster.

Advertising