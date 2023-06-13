J.J. Watt reveals "number 1 thing" he wants to do this year

Watt, who played in Arizona the last two seasons after a decade with the Texans, has enjoyed the extra time with his wife and son, and played quite a bit of golf. He also revealed that he works out four to five times per week, but only for the purpose of looking good. Watt said he enjoys being able to eat a piece of cake when he wants, or not have to gulp down three cups of oatmeal to get a required amount of calories in his system.