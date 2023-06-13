J.J. Watt reveals "number 1 thing" he wants to do this year

Jun 13, 2023 at 02:08 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

J.J. Watt is taking it easy.

On Monday the Houston Texans announced the legendary defensive lineman would go into the franchise’s Ring of Honor on October 1. On Tuesday, Watt met with the media via Zoom, and detailed what the next year will entail.

"The number one thing I want to do is spend time with my family and enjoy being a dad," Watt said. "Anything that I do, especially this fall, is going to be in a limited role. I'm not going to do anything in a full-time capacity, really."

Despite that relaxed approach to life, the 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year teased some news about his future, as well.

"I've got some things in the works," Watt said. "There will be some stuff that comes out in the next few weeks, I'm sure. Still finalizing things. Working on things."

Watt, who played in Arizona the last two seasons after a decade with the Texans, has enjoyed the extra time with his wife and son, and played quite a bit of golf. He also revealed that he works out four to five times per week, but only for the purpose of looking good. Watt said he enjoys being able to eat a piece of cake when he wants, or not have to gulp down three cups of oatmeal to get a required amount of calories in his system.

He ruled out a return to the field, and also said he won't sign a 1-day contract with the club, either.

The Texans host the Steelers in the Week 4 game when he'll go into the Ring of Honor, and Watt's brother T.J. is a defensive lineman for Pittsburgh.

Related Content

news

Minicamp is over, Mike Leach to the Hall, 1990's news | Daily Brew

The Texans wrapped up their offseason conditioning program Wednesday with the final Veteran Minicamp. Also, Mike Leach is headed to a Hall of Fame, and some delicious 1990's tidbits are on the menu.

news

"Phenomenal player": J.J. Watt excited about Will Anderson, Jr.

Rookie Will Anderson, Jr. has the full attention of 3-Time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt. The former Texans defensive end looks forward to watching Anderson develop, and hopes to talk with the young defender some this fall.

news

How'd he do it? Breakdowns of J.J. Watt's greatest plays

J.J. Watt's headed to the Houston Texans Ring of Honor this autumn, so Team Analyst/Radio Sideline reporter John Harris reminded us all of some of the greatest plays in 99's career.

news

"Nobody can block him": J.J. Watt comes home

news

Breaking down the special tributes in the J.J. Watt tribute video

The "Welcome back" tribute video for J.J. Watt featured some very special members of the H-Town community

news

99's 1st impression: J.J. Watt quickly showed he was built differently

The first few hours J.J. Watt spent in Houston were indicative of how his career would go.

news

Three life lessons I learned from J.J. Watt | Deep Slant

J.J. Watt taught us all a few All-Pro life lessons throughout his prolific career.

news

Houston Texans to induct J.J. Watt into Ring of Honor

Watt will become the third person inducted into Texans Ring of Honor

news

Gatorade's J.J. Watt tribute to debut nationally during NFL Draft | Daily Brew

During the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft, Gatorade will celebrate J.J. Watt's impact both on and off the field with a film titled, "Gatorade x JJ Watt: Real Impact."

news

Mic'd Up | J.J. Watt over the years

J.J. Watt provided some of the best mic'd up moments in Texans history and we've compiled them in one place for your viewing pleasure.

news

J.J. Watt's Most Notable Achievements and Stats

Check out J.J. Watt's most notable achievements and stats as a Houston Texans player.

Advertising