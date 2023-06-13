J.J. Watt reveals "number 1 thing" he wants to do this year

J.J. Watt is taking it easy.
On Monday the Houston Texans announced the legendary defensive lineman would go into the franchise’s Ring of Honor on October 1. On Tuesday, Watt met with the media via Zoom, and detailed what the next year will entail.
"The number one thing I want to do is spend time with my family and enjoy being a dad," Watt said. "Anything that I do, especially this fall, is going to be in a limited role. I'm not going to do anything in a full-time capacity, really."
Despite that relaxed approach to life, the 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year teased some news about his future, as well.
"I've got some things in the works," Watt said. "There will be some stuff that comes out in the next few weeks, I'm sure. Still finalizing things. Working on things."
Watt, who played in Arizona the last two seasons after a decade with the Texans, has enjoyed the extra time with his wife and son, and played quite a bit of golf. He also revealed that he works out four to five times per week, but only for the purpose of looking good. Watt said he enjoys being able to eat a piece of cake when he wants, or not have to gulp down three cups of oatmeal to get a required amount of calories in his system.
He ruled out a return to the field, and also said he won't sign a 1-day contract with the club, either.
The Texans host the Steelers in the Week 4 game when he'll go into the Ring of Honor, and Watt's brother T.J. is a defensive lineman for Pittsburgh.