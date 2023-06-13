"Phenomenal player": J.J. Watt excited about Will Anderson, Jr. 

Jun 13, 2023 at 04:13 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Will Anderson, Jr.'s future is bright. Just ask J.J. Watt.

The legendary Texan goes into the franchise’s Ring of Honor on October 1, and during a Tuesday afternoon Zoom with the media, Watt shared his excitement about Anderson.

The rookie and Houston wrap up the offseason program with Wednesday's veteran minicamp at the Houston Methodist Training Center. In a scheme masterminded by Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke, Anderson has a chance to flourish.

"I think Will is a phenomenal player," Watt said. "I'm very excited to watch him grow, to watch him develop, to see what Burke does with him in that defense, DeMeco's defense. The attack mindset, watching."

General Manager Nick Caserio and the Texans moved up on the first night of the NFL Draft to select the Alabama defensive lineman, and Watt looks forward to what the "freak athlete" Anderson can do.

"He's already great at getting to the quarterback," Watt said. "So I'm excited to watch him develop and grow, and hopefully get down there and speak with him a bit as well at some point. For me as a pass-rusher, I'm very excited to watch Will."

In three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Anderson racked up 34.5 sacks and 58.5 tackles for loss.

Watt, meanwhile, is in the early stages of retirement and he shared his plans for the near future.

After Wednesday's practice, the Texans will break for the summer and return to NRG Stadium for training camp in late July.

