MORE roster moves OTW today | Daily Brew

Aug 30, 2023 at 03:00 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Good morning!

Late yesterday afternoon, the Texans released their initial 53-man roster.

INITIAL.

That word is important.

Because today there will likely be some more roster moves. All 32 NFL teams trimmed down from 90 players to 53. That means over 1,000 men are now jobless. Some will head to the practice squad of the club that cut them. Some will sign with another team, or another team's practice squad. Some will be finished with football.

So the 53 you see right now will most likely not be the 53 you see in a day or so...or a week or so...or in a few months. It'll change. A lot.

The roster has some interesting facts, as you can read about HERE. For example, Will Anderson, Jr. is the youngest player on it. He's only 21 years old. Long snapper Jon Weeks is the oldest at 37 years of age.

Thursday night is important. The annual Season Premiere presented by Amegy Bank is at NRG Stadium, and a lot of money will be raised for some worthy causes.

Finally, the Texans TV department won its fifth and sixth Emmys on Monday night in Dallas.

