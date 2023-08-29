Texans TV wins pair of 2023 Lone Star Emmy awards

The Houston Texans video department took home a pair of Emmys on Monday night.
The 2023 Lone Star Regional Sports Emmy Awards ceremony took place in Dallas yesterday, and Texans TV picked up one in the 'Short Form Content' category, and another in the 'One-Time Special' category.
Tyler Suddarth, Tyler Marcotte, Scottie Berry and Drew Dougherty were the recipients.
Those were the fifth and sixth Emmys Texans TV has won, all-time.
The Short Form Content Emmy Award went to Texans TV for its story on wide receiver John Metchie, III's fight against leukemia. Suddarth, a Video Production Manager, won that Emmy for his role as producer/videographer/lead editor, while Berry, a former Digital Video Intern, won it for his role as a videographer and producer.
"Homegrown" won the One-Time Special Category Emmy. Suddarth and Marcotte, a former Video Production Manager for the Texans, won that Emmy as producers/videographers/editors. Dougherty was awarded that Emmy as both a producer and host.
"Homegrown" was a 30-minute show that profiled three Texans players who grew up in the Houston area, as well as former Houston Texan Earl Mitchell, who played high school ball at North Shore.
It was Suddarth's fourth and fifth Emmy, Marcotte's second, and the first for Berry and Dougherty.