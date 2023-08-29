Texans TV wins pair of 2023 Lone Star Emmy awards

The Houston Texans video department took home a pair of Emmys on Monday night.

The 2023 Lone Star Regional Sports Emmy Awards ceremony took place in Dallas yesterday, and Texans TV picked up one in the 'Short Form Content' category, and another in the 'One-Time Special' category.

Tyler Suddarth, Tyler Marcotte, Scottie Berry and Drew Dougherty were the recipients.

Those were the fifth and sixth Emmys Texans TV has won, all-time.