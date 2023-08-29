Texans hosting exclusive Season Premiere event Thursday night

Aug 29, 2023 at 10:55 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans will debut their 2023 team with a dazzling night of fun and live entertainment at the second annual Season Premiere presented by Amegy Bank. Guests can mingle with Texans players, enjoy live music and bid on exclusive Texans prize packages and experiences all while donating to a great cause on Thursday night at NRG Stadium.

The second annual Season Premiere, chaired by Vice President of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, and Lady Texans Kathleen Caserio, Jamila Ryans and Jamie Grissom, brings an exclusive on-field experience with live music, games and dinner. Guests will join Texans celebrities, including Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair, General Manager Nick Caserio, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, Texans President Greg Grissom, TORO, Legends, Cheerleaders and Lady Texans, on the field of NRG Stadium as the 2023 team is introduced for the first time.

"We're looking forward to an incredible night on the field at NRG Stadium as we introduce the 2023 Texans and enjoy a delicious meal, live music and games alongside our community partners and fans," Hannah McNair said. "Giving back to our great city is at the heart of who we are as an organization and funds raised at this special evening will help us amplify our efforts to make a meaningful impact across our community year-round."

The night will feature dinner by Berg Hospitality followed by games and live music in the Texans Casino, as well as live and silent auctions. Auction items include Texans memorabilia and big-ticket experiences available such as a J.J. Watt Texans Ring of Honor experience, tickets to Beyonce's Renaissance concert in the McNair's suite, catch on the field with a Texan and more.

All proceeds benefit the Houston Texans Foundation and its mission to be Champions for Youth. Last year's inaugural event raised more than $800,000 to support the Texans' efforts to inspire hope in Houston. Since 2002, the Texans Foundation has raised more than $45.3 million to support programs in education, character development, and health and wellness to empower the next generation.

The attire is sneaker glam. Cocktail attire with sneakers is encouraged! For more information, visit: www.HoustonTexans.com/SeasonPremiere

Related Content

news

Roster cutdown day, rookie QBs, a Weeknd update | Daily Brew

Daily Brew is filled with news of roster cutdown day, DeMeco Ryans update on the team and the artist formerly known as the Weeknd has his TV debut cut short. 
news

DeMeco Ryans Monday presser, from roster cuts to QBs | 1-Minute Recap

From roster cuts to quarterbacks, here is a recap of DeMeco Ryans' Monday press conference summarized in a one-minute recap.
news

C.J. Stroud named Texans starting QB

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans named the Texans second overall draft pick as the starter following Sunday night's preseason finale at New Orleans.
news

Rapid Reactions | Texans finish preseason with 17-13 victory in New Orleans

In the NFL's final 2023 preseason game, the Houston Texans defeated the New Orleans Saints 17-13 at the Superdome in a nationally-televised game.
news

Ka'imi Fairbairn to donate to Maui relief efforts

Ka'imi Fairbairn pledged to donate $250 for each successful field goal and $100 for each extra point to the Rebuilding Maui campaign following the devastating fires in Maui.  
news

Game-week mode, C.J. Stroud to start vs. Saints, Kevin Hart in a wheelchair? | Daily Brew

DeMeco Ryans outlines his plans for the Texans preseason finale at New Orleans, plus Kevin Hart's race with a RB ends with him (Hart, not the RB) in a wheelchair. 
news

Some notable connections from Texans-Saints matchup to know

We take a look at some of the notable Texans-Saints connections ahead of Sunday's preseason game. 
news

GM Nick Caserio: say Texans "pretty close" to knowing 53-man roster | Nick's Notes

One week ahead of final roster cuts, Nick Caserio says the Houston Texans are "pretty close" to knowing their initial 53-man roster. 
news

Texans WFH this week, prep for New Orleans, Fyre Festival II? | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are working from home this week, so grab your Daily Brew to get the latest news from the final week of the preseason, plus, Fyre Festival is back!
news

DeMeco Ryans outlines plan for week after Texans-Saints joint practices cancelled

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans hopes to use this week for extra recovery and preparation for his team after cancelling joint practices with the New Orleans Saints. 
news

Rapid Reactions | DeMeco Ryans' home opener ends in 28-3 preseason loss to Dolphins

The Houston Texans fall 28-3 to the Miami Dolphins in their preseason home opener, despite an early interception by the defense. 
Advertising