Texans hosting exclusive Season Premiere event Thursday night

The Houston Texans will debut their 2023 team with a dazzling night of fun and live entertainment at the second annual Season Premiere presented by Amegy Bank. Guests can mingle with Texans players, enjoy live music and bid on exclusive Texans prize packages and experiences all while donating to a great cause on Thursday night at NRG Stadium.

The second annual Season Premiere, chaired by Vice President of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, and Lady Texans Kathleen Caserio, Jamila Ryans and Jamie Grissom, brings an exclusive on-field experience with live music, games and dinner. Guests will join Texans celebrities, including Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair, General Manager Nick Caserio, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, Texans President Greg Grissom, TORO, Legends, Cheerleaders and Lady Texans, on the field of NRG Stadium as the 2023 team is introduced for the first time.

"We're looking forward to an incredible night on the field at NRG Stadium as we introduce the 2023 Texans and enjoy a delicious meal, live music and games alongside our community partners and fans," Hannah McNair said. "Giving back to our great city is at the heart of who we are as an organization and funds raised at this special evening will help us amplify our efforts to make a meaningful impact across our community year-round."

The night will feature dinner by Berg Hospitality followed by games and live music in the Texans Casino, as well as live and silent auctions. Auction items include Texans memorabilia and big-ticket experiences available such as a J.J. Watt Texans Ring of Honor experience, tickets to Beyonce's Renaissance concert in the McNair's suite, catch on the field with a Texan and more.

All proceeds benefit the Houston Texans Foundation and its mission to be Champions for Youth. Last year's inaugural event raised more than $800,000 to support the Texans' efforts to inspire hope in Houston. Since 2002, the Texans Foundation has raised more than $45.3 million to support programs in education, character development, and health and wellness to empower the next generation.